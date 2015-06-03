Violence erupted in the Pretoria CBD on Thursday morning. By the time it was over‚ five taxi drivers had been shot and wounded.

Colonel Noxolo Kweza said the drivers were fighting over routes. "A feud over taxi routes between Menlyn and Mamelodi associations resulted in the shooting at about 6.30am‚" said Kweza.

"The five injured were taken to hospital‚" she said‚ adding that two taxis had been burnt‚ apparently in retaliation.

Police were immediately deployed to the scene but no arrests have been made.

Tshwane transport MMC Sheila Lynn Senkubuge has condemned the shooting‚ urging the minibus taxi industry to resolve its differences peacefully.

Senkubuge said the city condemns any violence in the capital. “No amount of violence can resolve disputes. Operators should desist from acts of violence each time they have differences‚ unnecessarily endangering the lives of commuters and other people.

“The leadership of the taxi industry is there to resolve such differences among operators. Ironically‚ meetings were held by the taxi industry earlier in the week to discuss the Mamelodi-Menlyn issue.

“I’m working closely with the industry to resolve the situation. This cannot continue unabated‚” said Senkubuge.

"I wish a speedy recovery to those who sustained injuries."