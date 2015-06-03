Latest News

Real Madrid Finally Opens Up On Reports It Has Agreed With PSG To Buy Mbappe

04/07/2018 22:05:00
Mayorkun vs Reekado Banks – Whose Songs Do You Enjoy Listening To The Most?

04/07/2018 22:13:00
Why I Worship President Trump As A ‘God’ – Indian Man Shares Story (Video)

04/07/2018 22:19:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Mohamed Al Fayed

Paul Harris

Nassef Sawiris

Stephen Saad

Miloud Chaabi

Mensah Otabil

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Owen Da Gama happy to fly under the radar ahead of return to the Absa Premiership

Highlands Park coach Owen Da Gama is happy to fly under the radar as the premiership newcomers continue with their preparations ahead of the start of the new PSL season.

Da Gama‚ who led the team back to the land of milk and honey after one season in the National First Division(NFD)‚ is happy with the progress they are making since the newly promoted side reconvened for pre-season last month.

“We are progressing well with our preparations but I am well aware that there we still have a lot of work to do in the coming weeks.

"The players are working hard and as the technical team we are also working hard‚” he said.

Highlands Park have made only one major signing by recruiting former Maritzburg United captain Bevan Fransman but Da Gama said they will be making more announcements regarding player movements in the coming weeks.

It is believed that former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder Lebohang Mokoena is training with the team with the hope of securing a contract after he was released by Ajax Cape Town.

They have also parted ways with Pentjie Zulu‚ Vukile Mngqibisa‚ Seun Ledwaba‚ Ayo Oluwafemi‚ Siphelele Luthuli‚ Mbuyiselo Thethani‚ Tumisang Mashele‚ Mxolisi Gumede‚ Elias Monene‚ Zamuxolo Ngalo‚ Larry Horaeb and Edwin Sitayitayi.

“We let other players go but have kept the bulk of the team that won promotion.

"I will definitely be making one or two additions in the coming weeks.

"I can’t say which areas we will be strengthening but it is obvious that we are looking for experience that will help us to compete in the PSL next season‚” he said.

Da Gama said before they started pre-season‚ he took the players on an intensive twelve-day camp in Potchefstroom where the players were taken through medicals and fitness check-ups. The recent trials they had in Tembisa were only for their MDC team.

“The trials that we had recently were not for the first team but for our MDC team.

"Coach Willem Jackson is in charge there and we were helping him to look for new talent‚” he said.

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

THE DETECTIVE
THE DETECTIVE

Pride Of A Housegirl
Pride Of A Housegirl

Wet Love
Wet Love

The Powerful Virgin
The Powerful Virgin

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

BARREN MARRIAGE
BARREN MARRIAGE

Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Akon
Akon

P-Square
P-Square

Jose Chameleone
Jose Chameleone

Eyob Mekonnen
Eyob Mekonnen

Dobet Gnahore
Dobet Gnahore

Fally Ipupa
Fally Ipupa

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Khadja Nin
Khadja Nin

