Highlands Park coach Owen Da Gama is happy to fly under the radar as the premiership newcomers continue with their preparations ahead of the start of the new PSL season.

Da Gama‚ who led the team back to the land of milk and honey after one season in the National First Division(NFD)‚ is happy with the progress they are making since the newly promoted side reconvened for pre-season last month.

“We are progressing well with our preparations but I am well aware that there we still have a lot of work to do in the coming weeks.

"The players are working hard and as the technical team we are also working hard‚” he said.

Highlands Park have made only one major signing by recruiting former Maritzburg United captain Bevan Fransman but Da Gama said they will be making more announcements regarding player movements in the coming weeks.

It is believed that former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder Lebohang Mokoena is training with the team with the hope of securing a contract after he was released by Ajax Cape Town.

They have also parted ways with Pentjie Zulu‚ Vukile Mngqibisa‚ Seun Ledwaba‚ Ayo Oluwafemi‚ Siphelele Luthuli‚ Mbuyiselo Thethani‚ Tumisang Mashele‚ Mxolisi Gumede‚ Elias Monene‚ Zamuxolo Ngalo‚ Larry Horaeb and Edwin Sitayitayi.

“We let other players go but have kept the bulk of the team that won promotion.

"I will definitely be making one or two additions in the coming weeks.

"I can’t say which areas we will be strengthening but it is obvious that we are looking for experience that will help us to compete in the PSL next season‚” he said.

Da Gama said before they started pre-season‚ he took the players on an intensive twelve-day camp in Potchefstroom where the players were taken through medicals and fitness check-ups. The recent trials they had in Tembisa were only for their MDC team.

“The trials that we had recently were not for the first team but for our MDC team.

"Coach Willem Jackson is in charge there and we were helping him to look for new talent‚” he said.