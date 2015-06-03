What has SA football been up to while the World Cup chugs on in Russia?  

Finding the juristic net will be something else but the ramifications are immense with the 2018/19 season slated to start on August 3.

2) Who's coaching who and who's fooling who

Last time we checked‚ Brit Stuart Baxter was the national team coach but it's clear Kaizer Chiefs borrowed from Real Madrid's playbook with their coach hijacking stunt.

But South Africa is a land that doesn't quite subscribe to consequence management and Chiefs' two footed tackle on Bafana Bafana will go unnoticed.

There's an element of lawlessness when a club‚ regardless of its popularity‚ goes for a national team coach with the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers less than three months away.

Then again‚ South African football operates on an axis unique to any other in this universe.