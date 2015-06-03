Former Germany star Oliver Khan says the Super Eagles are not good enough to compete at the World Cup

- Super Eagles were dumped out of this year's FIFA World Cup in Russia by Argentina

- They needed just one point to progress beyond the first round but failed to pick that valuable point

- Meanwhile, former Bayern Munich goaltender Oliver Khan has stated that Gernot Rohr's men were overrated going into the championship

Former Germany goalkeeper Oliver Khan believes the Super Eagles are not good enough to play at the FIFA World Cup.

Nigeria were bundled out of this tournament by Argentina following their 2-1 defeat to the south American team late last month.

Marcos Rojo's late minute strike shattered the hopes of the three time African champions of reaching the knockout stage.

The 49-year-old also claims Gernot Rohr's men failed to reach the next round of the tournament due to how Nigerians overrated them before the competition.

He insisted that the football fans at home expected too much from the team in spite of the average status of the players at their various clubs.

While speaking with a German television station, Khan said that: "Nigerians are full of emotions and they tend to overrate themselves. But they are not good enough to compete at this level." Khan was quoted by New Telegraph.

The Super Eagles managed to win one of their three group matches against Iceland while games against Croatia and Argentina ended in defeats.

They finished third on Group D table with three points, while Croatia and Argentina finished first and second.

Meanwhile, a day after the west African team crashed out of the tournament, the defending champions, Germany also failed to seal their spot in the round of 16.

They were beaten 2-0 loss to South Korea and the former Bayern Munich goalkeeper didn't mince words to express his disappointment about the team.

Kahn blasted the team for their performance and particularly Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos who he particularly singled out for criticism with uncomplimentary words.

NAIJ.com previously reported that Nigeria's Super Eagles crashed out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup after losing 2-1 to Argentina in the last group encounter.

Barcelona's Lionel Messi opened scoring with a fantastic strike in the 14th minute after receiving a precise and a long range pass from Ever Banega.

The south American side maintained dominance all through the first half as coach Gernot Rohr's men were unable to string passes well together.

