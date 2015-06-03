China's cat that predicted Argentina's victory against the Super Eagles dies

- The cat that predicted Argentina's victory over the Super Eagles in Russia is dead

- Argentina won the match 2-1 which was their last Group D game at Russia 2018

- But the South Americans have also crashed out losing in the round of 16 against France

China's cat Baidian’er that predicted the correct result of the match between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Argentina at Russia 2018 World Cup is dead.

The cat picked Argentina ahead of Nigeria in the encounter which was their last Group D game, and the South Americans won the game 2-1.

Before the death of the cat, Baidian'er was said to have previously predicted correctly five World Cup games at Russia 2018 and the Super Eagles' tie against Argentina was his last.

The orange-furred tabby, named ''Baidian’er”, which means “white spot” in Chinese was a stray that prowled around the Palace Museum in Beijing’s Forbidden City.

According to NAN, the museum where the cat was kept said it fell ill before announcing its death on Monday sparking almost 10,000 comments on Weibo.

Meanwhile, Argentina that were picked in the cat's final prediction have also crashed out at the 2018 World Cup losing to France.

Earlier, NAIJ.com had reported how Argentina left it late to book their place in the round of 16 in Russia 2018 after a 2-1 victory against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Goals from Messi and Rojo secured qualification for Argentina as Chelsea winger Victor Moses also scored his first goal in the World Cup for Nigeria.

