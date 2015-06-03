Manchester United want swap deal between Mandzukic and Darmian

- Man United want Mario Mandzukic in exchange for Matteo Darmian

- The Italian defender has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford

- Juventus have also made a summer deal for Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United have requested for Croatian striker Mario Mandzukic in return as part of a deal to sell Matteo Darmian to Juventus.

The six-foot-plus is currently preparing for their World Cup quarter-final fixture against Russia on Saturday.

However United are aware Darmian is keenly wanted by Italian clubs after a tough three seasons at Old Trafford, where he has been out of favour in Jose Mourinho's first team.

The 28-year-old defender played only 16 times for the Red Devils last season and many of those were in fringe competitions.

And according to the Mirror Mourinho could use Darmian as a makeweight in an deal for Mandzukic this summer.

The 32-year-old forward's experience in the Champions League football fits the type of player the Portuguese boss likes to manage.

Mandzukic scored for his country in their round of 16 penalty shootout win over Denmark on Sunday.

The former Bayern Munich striker scored 10 goals for the Old Lady last term as they went on to win the Scudetto for the seventh consecutive time on the bounce.

However Mandzukic is often behind the Argentine duo of Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala in the pecking order and Juventus are currently looking to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to Turin.

The club Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had earlier reported that Juventus have reportedly offered £500,000-per-week in bringing Ronaldo to Turin.

Super agent Jorge Mendes has reportedly met with the Serie A champions and the owners of the Italian outfit for a possible deal.

