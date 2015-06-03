Latest News

Saraki calls for investigation on the killings of 7 police officers in Abuja

by 05/07/2018 08:08:00 0 comments 1 Views

- Senate President Bukola Saraki has called for an investigation into the killings of seven police officers in Abuja

- He asked the chairman of the senate committee on police, Abu Ibrahim, to look into the matter

The president of the Nigerian Senate, Bukola Saraki, has called for an investigation into the deaths of seven police officers reportedly gunned down by unknown men at Galadimawa roundabout, Abuja on Monday, July 2.

The senate president asked the chairman of the senate committee on police, Abu Ibrahim, to look into the matter and report back to the Senate.

Saraki said: "I would like us to please find out the circumstances around the killings of these 7 police officers and how we can also commiserate with their familes. So that they know that we do care and we do know what they are doing to keep us all safe.

READ ALSO: 2019: Instead of taking Igbo for granted, they should allow them to go - Amechi

”So, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Police, if you can please to look into this and let us have a Report by next week."

