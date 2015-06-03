Saraki calls for investigation on the killings of 7 police officers in Abuja

- Senate President Bukola Saraki has called for an investigation into the killings of seven police officers in Abuja

- He asked the chairman of the senate committee on police, Abu Ibrahim, to look into the matter

The president of the Nigerian Senate, Bukola Saraki, has called for an investigation into the deaths of seven police officers reportedly gunned down by unknown men at Galadimawa roundabout, Abuja on Monday, July 2.

The senate president asked the chairman of the senate committee on police, Abu Ibrahim, to look into the matter and report back to the Senate.

Saraki said: "I would like us to please find out the circumstances around the killings of these 7 police officers and how we can also commiserate with their familes. So that they know that we do care and we do know what they are doing to keep us all safe.

”So, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Police, if you can please to look into this and let us have a Report by next week."

Recall that NAIJ.com previously reported that seven policemen were killed and many civilians injured when unknown gunmen opened fire on them in Abuja on Monday night, July 2.

A resident of the community who confirmed the incident but spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the gunmen were stopped for search when they opened fire on the unsuspecting policemen which led to the death of seven while one was seriously injured.

The gun battle led to many pedestrians and traders around the roundabout running for safety while many sustained various degrees of injuries.

Source: Naija.ng