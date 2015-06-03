APC crisis: I think we should stop celebrating our size - Oshiomhole tells Senate caucus

- Adams Oshiomhole has emphasized the need for the APC to be united

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has told Senate president Bukola Saraki and other members of the party's caucus in the Senate that his leadership is committed to finding solutions.

Oshiomhole spoke on Wednesday, July 4, emphasizing the need for the party to be united.

He said: "For me, I think we should stop celebrating our size. I am not fascinated when people say we are the largest party in Africa, because in economics, you could suffer from diseconomies of scale.

"You can become too big as to become dysfunctional. And in the modern world that is knowledge-driven, small can be beautiful. So, I want to speak to democratic party, cohesive party, united party, the most powerful party. And this will be measured not by ourselves but by the Nigerian people in terms of what we are doing, how we do it and the cohesiveness that they can see.

“So, that is in our hands and it is those values I want us to celebrate in future. And I do not have any illusion that these are things we can just pluck. They have to be result of conscious hard work to have a united house.

"So, I ask you Mr President of the Senate and Distinguished senators to trust that working together along with our leaders who are not here, we are committed to finding solutions that everyone will be able to smile, remain in the house, work in the house."

Saraki in his reaction commended Oshiomhole for his visit. He said: "Your emphasis on finding solutions is commendable. The essence of leadership is finding solutions, your attitude, your approach are very promising."

Majority of members of the party reportedly attended the meeting, although Senator Rabui Musa Kwankwaso was reportedly absent.

NAIJ.com had reported that a new faction broke away from the All progressives Congress (APC) and has called itself the Reformed All Progressives Congress (RAPC). The new faction is the same as the new Peoples Democratic Party which joined the APC in the build-up to the 2015 general elections.

Buba Galadima who is the former national secretary of the Congress for Progressive Change and an ally to President Muhammadu Buhari was named the new chairman of the group.

Source: Naija.ng