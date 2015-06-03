Operation Whirl Stroke: Armed herdsmen attack troops, kill 2 soldiers

- Armed herdsmen have attacked the troops of Operation Whirl Stroke in the Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa state

- The herdsmen killed two soldiers including the commanding officer and left five others injured

- Weapons including one AK-47 rifle, two locally-made guns and 800 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition were recovered by the military

The troops of Operation Whirl Stroke in the Keana local government area of Nasarawa state, have been attacked by armed herdsmen, two soldiers were killed and five others injured including the commanding officer, The Punch reports.

The Defence Headquarters confirming the attack on Wednesday, July 4, said the troops, however, remained undaunted as they had arrested 21 militias in Nasarawa and 13 others in Benue.

According to the military, the herdsmen carried out the attacks last Tuesday, but the troops were able to recover weapons including one AK-47 rifle, two locally-made guns and 800 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

TheBrig-Gen. John Agim, the acting director of defence information, stated this at a briefing to review the activities and achievements of the operation.

Agim said: “Some troops of the Operation Whirl Stroke carried out a cordon and search operation at a suspected herdsmen militia camp at the Bakin Kota village in the Keana LGA of Nasarawa State on June 26, at 6am. After the operation, the militia elements regrouped and attacked our team, killing two soldiers and injuring five personnel including the Officer Commanding.

“Following this incident, some troops were mobilised for reinforcement. In the firefight that ensued, some of the militia sustained injuries. Our troops were able to destroy their camp.

“The Chairman of the Nasarawa State branch of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Mohammed Hussein, later accused the military of killing six Fulani herdsmen and hundreds of cattle in the newspapers on June 28. This is not true. The information is completely false and unfounded.

“We want the people in these four states to go about their lawful duties without fear of molestation from any quarters. We have done this at a great cost to our personnel which includes some who died.

“While the military is not in a hurry to link MACBAN to this militia, an investigation has begun to unravel those behind the death of our men. The military is ready to take down those who are responsible alongside their sponsors no matter how highly placed.”

“So far, the troops have arrested 21 suspects, recovered 20 weapons and 882 rounds of assorted ammunition in Nasarawa State. Similarly, 13 suspects have been apprehended in Benue State. The Air Force component has flown a total of 54 sorties totalling 90 hours and 25 minutes, using the Mi-35 helicopter gunship, the F-7Ni supersonic jet, and the Mi-35M,” Agim noted.

In a previous report by NAIJ.com, President Buhari ordered the establishment of Operation Whirl Stroke 2 to checkmate the situation in Zamfara and Kaduna states following the continued killings of citizens by armed bandits.

According to the Presidency tweet: “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of Operation Whirl stroke II to address the security challenges in some parts of Zamfara state and Kaduna state.

