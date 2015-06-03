Latest News

Real Madrid Finally Opens Up On Reports It Has Agreed With PSG To Buy Mbappe

04/07/2018 22:05:00
Mayorkun vs Reekado Banks – Whose Songs Do You Enjoy Listening To The Most?

04/07/2018 22:13:00
Why I Worship President Trump As A ‘God’ – Indian Man Shares Story (Video)

04/07/2018 22:19:00

Nigerian actor based abroad offers scholarship to 10-year-old plantain hawker spotted on the street

by 05/07/2018 07:57:00

Despite the many disadvantages that exist when it comes to using the internet, there are certain stories that come up from time to time that prove that good can also be found online.

An example of the good that is mentioned is the story of how US based comic actor and musician Williams Uchemba helped a young hawker whose photo was recently shared online.

It all started when an Instagram user identified as Unilagolodo shared a photo of a Plantain hawker sleeping on the street by 10 pm.

READ ALSO: Amazing photos from President of France Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Afrika Shrine

Williams then reposted the image on his own account writing that his followers should help him locate the boy because he is not supposed to be on the street.

The boy was eventually found and it was revealed that his name is Joseph. According to him, he was taken from his home in Akwa Ibom by a woman who promised to take him to school. But on getting to Lagos, she instead sent him to the streets to hawk Plantain for her.

Joseph’s story touched Williams and he wrote on how he has made plans to immediately take Joseph back to his parents in Akwa Ibom. He also said he was going to place Joseph on scholarship so he can begin school immediately.

Read his post below:

“So I had a video chat with Joseph, he is 10 years old and his from akwa Ibom state. He told me that he is living with a woman that took him from his parents in the village and promised that she will send him to school in Lagos because his parents couldn’t afford to train him.

But when he got to Lagos instead of school the lady put him on the street to sell things and bring money back to her. I have tried to talk with the lady to have a better understanding of the situation but she doesn’t want to talk instead she said we can take the boy.

I have spoken with Joseph and he said he wants to go back home and go to school because his parents who he hasn’t seen or spoken to doesn’t know that he is hawking in Lagos , and yes he hasn’t eaten in 3 days.

Anyway I want to clean him up today and put him on the flight today to akwa Ibom with some people, know what the parents needs and put him on Scholarship with the help of God.He has a bright future( I can tell) and if not for anything kids his age are not suppose to be on the street but in school.

He is one out of many and I can’t take all off the road alone so I urge you to help the ones you can when you see them.”

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android and read the best news about Nigeria

President of France Emmanuel Macron Visits Fela’s Home New Afrika Shrine | Naij.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

