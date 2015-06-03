Breaking: The girl was left to bleed to death - Senate angry, probes police, hospital over death of 23yr-old female NYSC member

The Nigerian Senate has called for probe into the death of a 23yr-old female corps member who was reportedly shot by a police officer. The corps member who later died after she was rushed to Garki hospital, Abuja, was reportedly left to die after she was denied treatment.

The issue was raised on the Senate floor by Senator Atai Aidoko who cited Orders 42 & 52 on Thursday, July 5.

The senator said the corper was allegedly shot by a policeman on her way home at 3am and was rushed to Garki hospital but was not treated because they needed a police report.

In his reaction, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa said it was important that the police ws called to order.

"It is important that we call the police to order. I can only imagine the kind of trauma her family must be going through. We must ensure that the bill that directs hospitals to treat patients without waiting for a police report is made a priority."

Also, speaking on the issue, Senate President Bukola Saraki who was dismayed at the incident lamented the ignorance of the hospital which refused to teat the deacesed lady.

”Is it that they are not well-informed? Is it that they were not aware that such a law exists? There are a number of issues that we need to address.

”What is the point of us passing a Bill, and the President assenting to it, then it becomes law, and still, people will decide that they will not treat a patient.

”If they treated her, she would not have bled to death. Until we start holding people accountable to these kinds of incidents, they will not stop.

”Secondly, we have passed this Compulsory Treatment and Care of Victims of Gunshots Act, and the president assented to it on the 30th of December 2017, meanwhile, they took the young lady to a hospital and they did not treat her.

Going further, he added that: “There are two issues here. One, is how could this have happened? How could the officer mistakenly or otherwise have shot in such a way that led to this young ladies death?"

Consequently, the Senate mandated the Senate committee on Youth and Sports to investigate the death of the NYSC Corper, and the committee on Health to investigate the non-treatment of the patient, and the committee on police affairs to investigate the cause of the incident, and report back to the Senate in 2-weeks.

