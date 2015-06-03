Ronaldo's jersey number revealed as he is set to complete move to Juventus (photo)

- Ronaldo’s switch from Real Madrid to Juventus in a €100 million (about £88m) is still on course

- The Portuguese star will be handed Colombia’s Juan Cuadrado’s No 7 shirt

- Juventus will pay the 33-year-old a salary package of €30m a year.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s switch from Real Madrid to Juventus in a €100 million (about £88m) is still on course, latest reports suggest.

According to BeIN Sports Twitter handle, the Portuguese star will be handed Colombia’s Juan Cuadrado’s No 7 shirt when the deal is finally sealed.

READ ALSO: Antonio Conte at war with Chelsea after rejecting pre-season plans

Ronaldo's future at the Los Blancos has been in doubt ever since Real Madrid defeated Liverpool 3-1 to claim a third-straight UEFA Champions League title in May.

The Portugal superstar speaking after the game said: "We will talk in the future. It's been really beautiful to play for Real Madrid. I'll give a response in the coming days."

Interestingly, over the past days, various reports suggest that Serie A champion Juventus will pay the 33-year-old star a salary package of €30m a year.

Already, respected Spanish sport publication Marca hinted that Real Madrid are linked with a move for Brazilian attacker Neymar, considered something of an 'heir' to Ronaldo by the Santiago Benerbeu.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

At the last count, the Portuguese striker has amassed a stunning 311 goals from 292 matches at Madrid.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously had reported that Crsitiano Ronaldo has accepted a £500,000-a-week salary at Juventus as his move away from Real Madrid develops.

The Los Blancos superstar is finally ready to leave the Bernabeu for £88m, after nine years at the club.

And the Italian champions are ready to pay the price to land the Portuguese talisman who scored one of the greatest Champions League goals against them last season.

Football Memes from the 2018 FIFA World Cup | Naij.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng