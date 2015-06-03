PDP urges APC to end its alleged plots against lawmakers, demands good governance

- All Progressives Congress has been accused of sponsoring protests against members of the National Assembly

- The PDP national publicity secretary Kola Ologbondiyan said the action is dangerous and capable of destroying the bedrock of Nigeria’s democracy

- Ologbondiyan, however, called on the APC to end its alleged plots against the lawmakers

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday, July 5, indicted ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for sponsoring protests against members of the National Assembly.

In a statement by the party national publicity secretary Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP urged the ruling party to direct such energies to provide good governance for the people.

Channels TV reports that the opposition party claimed that good governance has eluded the nation in the last three years, claiming that some top government officials allegedly paid some protesters to embarrass the lawmakers on Tuesday, July 3.

Ologbondiyan said such action was dangerous and capable of destroying the bedrock of Nigeria’s democracy, as well as pitching citizens against one another and driving the nation into anarchy.

He noted that members of the National Assembly are direct representatives of the people and asked the APC to end their alleged plots against the lawmakers.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that former governor of Plateau state and senator representing Plateau north, Jonah Jang hinted at running for a higher office in 2019.

Jang, who said this while briefing journalists in Jos, also accused the APC and the Muhammadu Buhari administration of destroying Nigeria's democracy ahead of 2019.

Jang said: “I am the senator representing Plateau north, I may be re-contesting the Senate, and I may be contesting a higher position.

“That decision is in the making and the PDP is working very hard to win the election on the Plateau and I am a key figure here on the Plateau.“

