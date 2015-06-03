Shock: Why 37-year-old Leo Columbus set ablaze his 3-year-old niece in Cross River

A 37-year-old man, identified as Leo Columbus, has been arrested and paraded by the police command in Cross River state for setting ablaze his three-year-old niece, Destiny, because she allegedly defecated in a neighbour's house. Destiny has been taken to an orphanage home after being rushed to a general hospital for treatment.

The Cross River state police command on Wednesday, July 4, paraded a 37-year-old man, Leo Columbus, who set ablaze his three-year-old niece, identified as Destiny.

Punch reported that the Columbus carried out the mindless act because the victim allegedly defecated in a neighbour's house located somewhere in the Akamkpa local government area of the state.

Columbus revealed to newsmen that he did not intend to kill his niece but only acted because he was angered, claiming that he has been taking care of Destiny for two years and that she has been doing this in her parents' home. He was paraded alongside 49 other crime suspects by Hafiz Inuwa, the state commissioner of police.

He said: “People have been complaining and I have been ignoring it until that day. Someone reported to me that she had defecated in their place again. With the annoyance that she defecated on someone’s pumpkin and water leaf, I beat her up.”

Columbus explained that he threw some burning grasses on Destiny upon hearing that she defecated in her neighbour's house.

He confessed: “When I saw that she was burnt, I became remorseful and bought drug and gave to her. I did not plan to kill her. She is my brother’s daughter. I did it out of annoyance.

“I can’t lock her inside the house, but I always told her to stay in the house and that if she wanted to go to the toilet, she should do it in the house, but she still went out and defecated in neighbour’s houses.”

CP Inuwa reported that Columbus tied the girl to a guava tree and set her ablaze. He further said that Destiny was taken to the General Hospital in Akamkpa for treatment from where she was handed over to an orphanage home for care and attention.

