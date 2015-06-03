Don't align with enemies of the nation to destroy it further - Southwest Frontiers throws support behind Buhari

- The Southwest Frontiers has announced its suppot for President Muhammadu Buhari

- The group said it has started mobilising youths to support the president in the 2019 general election

- The group accused the opposition of frustrating the effort of the Buhari-led government

A socio-political group, Southwest Frontiers, has pledged to mobilise over eight million Nigerians from the southwest region to support and vote for President Muhammadu Buhari's second term in the 2019 presidential election.

The Nation reports that the group's coordinators, Chief Williams Aiyerin and Ladi Okunniga, said the persistent campaign of calumny by opposition forces against the Buhari administration must be resisted by lovers of good governance.

READ ALSO: APC crisis: We are committed to finding solutions - Oshiomhole tells Saraki

The group statement read: “After carrying out an extensive analysis of President Buhari’s administration in the last three years, we have come to the conclusion on continuation and consolidation of the ongoing rebuilding process embarked upon by the incumbent All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

“President Buhari came to power at most a challenging period in the history of the country. We can only join hands with him to revive Nigeria, rather than align with enemies of the nation to destroy it further.

“Therefore, we have started mobilising the youth, particularly in the Southwest, for the massive rally coming up soon purposely for President Buhari to guarantee his continuity in office after the 2019 general elections."

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, barely 24 hours after some aggrieved members of the APC formed a new faction, the Reformed All Progressives Congress, President Muhammmadu Buhari and three All Progressives Congress (APC) state governors are currently locked in a crucial meeting.

According to NAIJ.com report, the state governors in attendance are Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara state, Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa state and Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi state.

The meeting is holding inside the president’s office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

APC Is The Worst Party in Nigeria, I Regret Being a Member | - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng