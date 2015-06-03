Top recipes for grilled fish with oven

A useful and very tasty dish for the whole family is a grilled fish in the oven at home. Juicy and appetizing, it is worthy of your attention and the best dinning table. So, let's teach you how to make barbecue fish!

How to make barbecue fish in Nigeria

You can use any large fish. Lemons give the dish a fresh and piquant sourness and the fish itself is juicy.

Ingredients:

Fish - 3 Kilogram

Greenery – 50 gr

Lemon - 3-4

Mixture of peppers - To taste

Onion - 3-4

Butter - 80 Grams

Ginger - To taste

Garlic - To taste

Oil - 2-3 tablespoon

Salt - 1 Pinch

Pepper - 1 Pinch

Servings: 8-10

Preparation:

Wash the fish, cleanse of scales and entrails. It is best to bake a whole fish, with its head.

Peel the onion and cut into thin semi rings. Wash the greens, chop and combine with onions. Stir thoroughly, kneading with hands. Salt a little and add pepper to taste.

Wash lemons and cut into thin slices. The fish should be rubbed with salt and pepper. Put greens with onions and most of the lemons in the abdomen of fish. Make a few thin slices on top of the fish. Add pieces of butter. In the recipe for cooking barbecue fish with oven, you can use any spices and dried herbs.

Sprinkle with oil and wrap in foil. Put in the oven and bake at an average temperature of about 60-80 minutes, depending on the size of the fish.

Clean and chop ginger. Garlic can be grated or chopped finely.

Heat the oil in a sauce pan and pour garlic, ginger and pepper into it.

When the fish is ready, gently unwrap the foil and pour the oil on the fish, having previously strained it through a sieve to remove the garlic and ginger.

How to make Nigerian catfish barbecue

A simple and quick recipe. Marinate the fish for an hour and then roast in the oven on the grill. According to this recipe, you can cook any fish fillets.

Ingredients

Servings: 2

300 grams of catfish

1 clove of garlic

6 tablespoons of vegetable oil

1 tbsp. of salt

1 tbsp. of black ground pepper

1 tbsp. of lemon juice

1 tbsp. of finely chopped parsley

Cooking method

Preparation: 10min

+ 1h for soaking

Total time: 1h20min

greatbritishchefs.com

READ ALSO: Fried rice recipe with egg and vegetables

Mix all the ingredients except the fish in a metal or glass bowl or saucepan, then add the fish and turn it over several times it is well covered with the marinade. Close it and put it in the refrigerator for 1 hour, turn it over a couple of times.

Get the oven grill. Install the grate approximately 10 cm from the heating element. Put the fish in, oil, and fry for 5-10 minutes, depending on the temperature, turn over and fry for a few more minutes (about 5-10 more), or until cooked (until the fish can easily be separated by a fork). The total cooking time will depend on the thickness of the fillets.

How to make barbecue fish sauce

This recipe is not so popular in Nigeria. But believe us, you'll love it! For this special sauce you’ll need:

Basil (leaves) - 80 g

Salt (to taste)

Vegatable oil - 50 ml

Garlic - 2 gloves

Nuts - 50 g

Cheese - 4 tbsp.

Mayonnaise - 2 tbsp

Pepper (to taste)

foodrepublic.com

Put the basil leaves and a little salt in the blender and grind it. Pour a little oil and scroll in the blender again until a creamy texture is obtained. Add the garlic. It should not be too much of it, so that it does not clog the taste of basil. Add nuts and cheese and mix everything in the blender, gradually adding the remaining oil. Season with salt and pepper, remember that cheese is sometimes salty itself, and raw garlic has already given a spicy taste to the dish. Add mayonnaise to the resulting mass and stir.

Try any of these three recipes and make your family happy! Any well-cooked fish dish is delicious and everyone loves it!

READ ALSO: Types of vegetables cutting

Source: Naija.ng