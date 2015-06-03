Latest News

Real Madrid Finally Opens Up On Reports It Has Agreed With PSG To Buy Mbappe

04/07/2018 22:05:00
Mayorkun vs Reekado Banks – Whose Songs Do You Enjoy Listening To The Most?

04/07/2018 22:13:00
Why I Worship President Trump As A ‘God’ – Indian Man Shares Story (Video)

04/07/2018 22:19:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

Mohamed Bensalah

0out of 5
Paul Harris

4out of 5
Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

0out of 5
Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

0out of 5
Jannie Mouton

0out of 5

Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Agyin Asare

4out of 5
Chris Okotie

0out of 5
Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Top recipes for grilled fish with oven

by 05/07/2018 07:22:00 0 comments 1 Views

A useful and very tasty dish for the whole family is a grilled fish in the oven at home. Juicy and appetizing, it is worthy of your attention and the best dinning table. So, let's teach you how to make barbecue fish!

How to make barbecue fish with oven

How to make barbecue fish in Nigeria

You can use any large fish. Lemons give the dish a fresh and piquant sourness and the fish itself is juicy.

Ingredients:

  • Fish - 3 Kilogram
  • Greenery – 50 gr
  • Lemon - 3-4
  • Mixture of peppers - To taste
  • Onion - 3-4
  • Butter - 80 Grams
  • Ginger - To taste
  • Garlic - To taste
  • Oil - 2-3 tablespoon
  • Salt - 1 Pinch
  • Pepper - 1 Pinch
  • Servings: 8-10

Preparation:

Wash the fish, cleanse of scales and entrails. It is best to bake a whole fish, with its head.

Peel the onion and cut into thin semi rings. Wash the greens, chop and combine with onions. Stir thoroughly, kneading with hands. Salt a little and add pepper to taste.

Wash lemons and cut into thin slices. The fish should be rubbed with salt and pepper. Put greens with onions and most of the lemons in the abdomen of fish. Make a few thin slices on top of the fish. Add pieces of butter. In the recipe for cooking barbecue fish with oven, you can use any spices and dried herbs.

Sprinkle with oil and wrap in foil. Put in the oven and bake at an average temperature of about 60-80 minutes, depending on the size of the fish.

Clean and chop ginger. Garlic can be grated or chopped finely.

Heat the oil in a sauce pan and pour garlic, ginger and pepper into it.

When the fish is ready, gently unwrap the foil and pour the oil on the fish, having previously strained it through a sieve to remove the garlic and ginger.

How to make Nigerian catfish barbecue

A simple and quick recipe. Marinate the fish for an hour and then roast in the oven on the grill. According to this recipe, you can cook any fish fillets.

Ingredients

  • Servings: 2
  • 300 grams of catfish
  • 1 clove of garlic
  • 6 tablespoons of vegetable oil
  • 1 tbsp. of salt
  • 1 tbsp. of black ground pepper
  • 1 tbsp. of lemon juice
  • 1 tbsp. of finely chopped parsley

Cooking method

Preparation: 10min

+ 1h for soaking

Total time: 1h20min

barbecue fish

greatbritishchefs.com

READ ALSO: Fried rice recipe with egg and vegetables

Mix all the ingredients except the fish in a metal or glass bowl or saucepan, then add the fish and turn it over several times it is well covered with the marinade. Close it and put it in the refrigerator for 1 hour, turn it over a couple of times.

Get the oven grill. Install the grate approximately 10 cm from the heating element. Put the fish in, oil, and fry for 5-10 minutes, depending on the temperature, turn over and fry for a few more minutes (about 5-10 more), or until cooked (until the fish can easily be separated by a fork). The total cooking time will depend on the thickness of the fillets.

How to make barbecue fish sauce

This recipe is not so popular in Nigeria. But believe us, you'll love it! For this special sauce you’ll need:

  • Basil (leaves) - 80 g
  • Salt (to taste)
  • Vegatable oil - 50 ml
  • Garlic - 2 gloves
  • Nuts - 50 g
  • Cheese - 4 tbsp.
  • Mayonnaise - 2 tbsp
  • Pepper (to taste)
fish sauce

foodrepublic.com

Put the basil leaves and a little salt in the blender and grind it. Pour a little oil and scroll in the blender again until a creamy texture is obtained. Add the garlic. It should not be too much of it, so that it does not clog the taste of basil. Add nuts and cheese and mix everything in the blender, gradually adding the remaining oil. Season with salt and pepper, remember that cheese is sometimes salty itself, and raw garlic has already given a spicy taste to the dish. Add mayonnaise to the resulting mass and stir.

Try any of these three recipes and make your family happy! Any well-cooked fish dish is delicious and everyone loves it!

READ ALSO: Types of vegetables cutting

Source: Naija.ng

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

