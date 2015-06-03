27-year-old rich kid gets buried lavishly, friends throw in beer and expensive things into his grave (photos)

- A young man’s life came to a tragic end after he ended it by drinking poison

- However, prior to his death he lived a luxurious lifestyle

- So, when he got buried, his friends and family celebrated him by throwing beer, cellphones, expensive items and money on his coffin

People often mourn the death of a loved one in their own unique way, but one rich kid’s funeral had tongues wagging.

Friends and family of Paulus Amade came together to burry the young man, and they celebrated his life by pouring beer in his coffin, as well as throwing expensive things and money in his grave.

NAIJ.com learned prior to the 27-year-old father of three’s tragic death, he lived quite the lavish lifestyle.

However, a tragic love disappointment led to the young rich kid taking his own life by lacing his beer with rat poison.

Rich kid, 27, gets buried with money, beer and other expensive things. Photo credit: The Daily Sun

So, his friends and family wanted to bury him the way he lived his entire life- with money, expensive things, cellphone and of course, beer.

The Daily Sun reported the funeral had a lot of drinking, singing and dancing and his loved ones continued to shout 'Put more!” as cellphones, expensive items, money and beer were thrown in his grave.

Amade’s sister, Jeannette, said her brother was a man of style and those closest to him wanted to bury him the way he lived.

“We could not oppose the manner they wanted to celebrate him. When they poured beer and put money and clothes into the grave, we understood that it was the same way they did things when he was still alive,” she said.

Some funeral members even took off their own clothes. Photo credit: The Daily Sun.

However, according to cultural expert Refiloe Wa Ga Khunou, throwing beer on people’s coffins were down right disrespectful.

“This undermines our culture. It is a meaningless publicity stunt created by people who seek fame,” he said.

May the soul of the departed rest in peace.

