Check out what singer Falz said about the death of the female corps member who was allegedly shot by a police officer

Talented Nigerian musician Falz The Bahd Guy has taken to his Twitter handle to react to the death of a female corps member, Linda Angela Igwetu.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that the deceased was allegedly shot by a police officer on Wednesday, July 4, while returning home with some of her friends around 3am.

According to a Twitter user, the deceased sustained gunshot wound and was rushed to Garki hospital but the hospital refused treating her because there was no police report authorizing them to treat her gunshot wound.

Following this report, Falz took to Twitter saying: “This country ehn. I really don’t grab. Sigh. If somebody has a gunshot wound and they are brought to your hospital, you are supposed to treat them, not ask for any f*cking police report. Even if na suspected armed robber, Who are you to deprive them of the right to stay alive? Let the court pass judgment.”

See posts below:

However, a doctor at Garki Hospital in Abuja has also come out to refute the report of them demanding for a police report before the deceased was attended to.

Sad!

