FIFA attack Maradona because of what he said after England's win against Colombia

- Diego Maradona has been criticized by FIFA for the statement he made when Colombia lost to England

- The Argentina legend claimed that Colombia were robbed by American referee Mark Geiger

- England won the encounter on penalties for them to qualify for the quarterfinal in Russia

Argentina football legend Diego Maradona has been slammed by FIFA for the statement he made after Colombia were sent out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in the round of 16 tie by England.

Maradona who is working as FIFA ambassador in Russia was furious with the way American referee Mark Geiger handled the game between England and Colombia.

The 57-year-old former Napoli star was of the opinion that Colombia were robbed by the center referee and however described the game as monumental theft.

''I saw a monumental theft. I apologize to all the Colombian people, but they must know the players are not to blame.

''It is the man who decides who the referee is who is to blame. A man like that (Geiger) should not be put in charge of a game of that magnitude.

''With all due respect, Pierluigi Collina, as the man who designates the referees, he is very bad. He must apologize to the Colombian people,'' Maradona told Venezuelan broadcaster Telesur according to Dailymail.

FIFA have however criticized Maradona for the statement he made describing it as inappropriate and completely unfounded.

''At a time when FIFA is doing everything within its power to ensure principles of fair play, integrity and respect are at the forefront of this World Cup and how the organisation is now run, FIFA is extremely sorry to read such declarations from a player who has written the history of our game,' FIFA said in a statement according to Dailymail.

Meanwhile, Diego Maradona's nation Argentina have been sent out of the 2018 World Cup in Russia after losing to France in the round of 16 encounter.

Earlier, NAIJ.com had reported how Diego Maradona offered to coach his national team for free after their failure at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

His desire comes eight years after the 57-year-old former Napoli star coached Argentina in which they were sent out of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa by Germany.

