Anambra monarch arraigned for allegedly committing election fraud

- A traditional ruler in Anambra state has been arraigned before a Federal High Court over election fraud

- The monarch, Igwe Peter Uyanwa, was arraigned for presenting a false election result

- He was said to be a candidate in the election before becoming a traditional ruler

A traditional ruler in Ukwulu in Dunukofia local government area of Anambra state, Igwe Peter Uyanwa, was on Wednesday, July 4, arraigned before the Federal High Court in Awka, the state capital, for allegedly perpetrating an election fraud.

The Punch reports that in the charge sheet marked, FHC/AWK/C/79/18, the traditional ruler was accused of presenting a false election result in respect of Anaocha/Dunukofia/Njikoka federal constituency election conducted on December 7, 2014.

NAIJ.com gathers that Uyanwa, who became a monarch after the election, was a candidate in the election. He was said to have falsely declared himself the winner of the election.

One of the charges read: “That you, Peter Anukwu Uyanwa, on the 7th day of December, 2014, within the judicial division of this honourable court, did make a forged document, knowing it to be false, or with intent that it may, in any way, be used or acted upon as genuine, that any person may, in the belief that it is genuine, be induced to pass judgment that you are the winner of the Peoples Democratic Party federal /senatorial constituency Anaocha/Dunukofia/Njikoka election, and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 2 (c) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.”

The case was adjourned until October 31 after the traditional ruler pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that there was tension in Awka kingdom, Anambra state, following reports of the dethronement of the traditional ruler of the town, Obi Gibson Nwosu, by a section of Awka council of kingmakers over alleged violation of the community’s constitution.

Those behind the said dethronement of the monarch alleged that the monarch had on several occasions violated the 1986 traditional rulers amended constitution for Awka and the code of conduct, which he reportedly signed on January 1, 2000 after he was crowned.

