Chinotimba claims, 'They want me dead'

The clown prince of Zanu-PF politics Joseph Chinotimba, who is the Buhera legislator has sensationally claimed that there are people who want to see him dead, alleging that his would be 'killers' want to take his Buhera parliamentary seat.

Speaking after his accident on Sunday, Chinotimba said some people were delighted upon hearing the news that he was involved in an accident in Birchenough Bridge.

He also spoke about how the accident happened saying that he truly veered off the road.

"Of course I veered off the road but it was not such a bad thing for people to publicize it like that," Chinotimba said.