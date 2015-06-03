Chamisa not boycotting elections

MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa today made a u-turn on his 'there will be no election declaration' as he clearly highlighted his party will not boycott elections but will continue to press for electoral reforms.

Addressing MDC supporters at Garwe Stadium in Chivhu, Advocate Chamisa ruled out boycotting the elections contradicting his Wednesday message where he told a house full of media personnel and other stakeholders that there will be no elections if his demands are not met.

Advocate Chamisa's message in Chivhu was that there is no boycott of elections instead he will do everything possible to ensure ZEC addresses his party's electoral demands including engaging SADC and the African Union so that the issue is resolved.

"We are not going to boycott these elections. We will do everything possible to ensure that our demands are met. We have contacted SADC and AU over the ballot paper issue which needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency," he said.

The MDC Alliance leader went on to commend the Zimbabwe Defence Forces for committing to uphold the Constitution by not meddling in politics.

"I would like to thank the Zimbabwe Defence Forces for saying they will not be involved in politics. It shows that they are a people's army," said Advocate Chamisa.

He also said if elected into office his party will develop Chivhu into a town and turn it into a super highway through the rehabilitation of the Harare-Beitbridge highway.