Chamisa not boycotting elections

Chamisa not boycotting electionsby Bridget Makura 05/07/2018 14:37:00 0 comments 1 Views
Addressing MDC supporters at Garwe Stadium in Chivhu, Advocate Chamisa ruled out boycotting the elections contradicting his Wednesday message where he told a house full of media personnel and other stakeholders that there will be no elections if his demands are not met.
Advocate Chamisa's message in Chivhu was that there is no boycott of elections instead he will do everything possible to ensure ZEC addresses his party's electoral demands including engaging SADC and the African Union so that the issue is resolved.
The MDC Alliance leader went on to commend the Zimbabwe Defence Forces for committing to uphold the Constitution by not meddling in politics.
"I would like to thank the Zimbabwe Defence Forces for saying they will not be involved in politics. It shows that they are a people's army," said Advocate Chamisa.
He also said if elected into office his party will develop Chivhu into a town and turn it into a super highway through the rehabilitation of the Harare-Beitbridge highway.
Click Here to Comment on this Article