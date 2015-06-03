Maasai Boy Behind Invention of Lion Lights

Tough times are like physical exercise .You may not like it while you are doing it but tomorrow you'll be stronger because of it. Difficult doesn't mean impossible. It simply means you need to work hard . Sometimes a burden can be a way for you to make history. Richard Turere became a hero in his community after establishing the solution to what was the burden to his family and community.Richard understood by age 11 that while he hated the lions, his people needed a better solution and eventually, with patience and keen observation, he came up with it! Richard Turere is a young Maasai man who lives in the wilderness of the Kenya savanna, on the edge of a national park full of rhino, giraffe, buffalo and lions. Since he was 9, Richard has held the honored chore of tending his father's cattle; in his free time, he tinkered with electrical gadgets. After dismantling the few household appliances, Richard taught himself how to fix them, and then he started inventing. He fit his parents' home with fans made from car parts and other junkyard components harvested from junkyards, then built other inventions for his neighbors. He is renowned for inventing "lion lights," a fence made of basic pieces (solar charging cells, flashlight parts), which quickly and effectively scares lions away from his father's cattle. His invention makes peace with lions.

The lion attacks ceased and soon neighbours were asking for him to set up similar systems around their farms. The cattle were also calmer because the lights meant that they could see the land around was safe.Based on this invention, Turere won a scholarship to Brookhouse School.

Don't give up .The moment you want to quit, is the moment when you need to keep pushing.The solution and development of your community is in your community. If yesterday did not end up the way you wanted, just remember God created today for you to start a new. God gives the best to those who leave the choice to him.You will make it in life.

