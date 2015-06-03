WATCH: Jah Prayzah is possessed with Zanu-PF spirits, says Biti

MDC Alliance principal, Tendai Biti today told Mabvuku residents that Jah Prayzah is possessed with Zanu-PF spirits for singing 'kutonga kwaro' whilst the country is in ruins.

Kutonga Kwaro is usually played during Zanu-PF gatherings-showering praises on President Mnangagwa.

[embedded content]

On November 15 Jah Prayzah's, hit Kutonga Kwaro played in virtually every household, car and other social gatherings as the euphoria to remove former president Robert Mugabe from power hit alarming heights.

The song became synonymous with the soft-coup which ended Mugabe's 37-year grip on power.

Kutonga Kwaro was renamed Kutonga Kwaro Garwe in reference to Mnangagwa popularly known as Garwe or Crocodile as the song talks about the advent of a hero.

Fans fell in love with the song as they anticipated that Mnangagwa had arrived to change the old system.

From there, Mnangagwa adopted Kutonga Kwaro as his anthem and theme song for Zanu-PF rallies and events.

Jah Prayzah performed the song at Mnangagwa's inauguration and subsequent Zanu-PF events.

The development did not go down well with anti-Zanu-PF supporters concentrated in urban centres.