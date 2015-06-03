'No Zimdollar return'

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has refuted claims circulating on social media about the reintroduction of the banished local unit.

Social media sites such as WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter were awash with a document purportedly issued by RBZ announcing a comeback of the Zimbabwe dollar which was phased out due to hyperinflation.

But in a statement issued yesterday, RBZ governor John Mangudya said the article was false and malicious.

"The RBZ wishes to advise members of the public that an article being circulated on social media regarding the reintroduction of the Zimbabwe dollar is false and malicious. The RBZ dismisses the false article on the reintroduction of the local currency with the contempt it deserves," Mangudya said.

"Members of the public should ignore the social media article which has apparently been created and circulated by people who seem bent on manipulating parallel market rates for personal gain at the expense of the unsuspecting public."

Mangudya reiterated that the nation would still be using the multi-currency system and urged the public to be alert to people who raise such alarm to achieve their personal gains.