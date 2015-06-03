'No Zimdollar return'by Bridget Makura 05/07/2018 13:36:00 0 comments 1 Views
Social media sites such as WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter were awash with a document purportedly issued by RBZ announcing a comeback of the Zimbabwe dollar which was phased out due to hyperinflation.
But in a statement issued yesterday, RBZ governor John Mangudya said the article was false and malicious.
"Members of the public should ignore the social media article which has apparently been created and circulated by people who seem bent on manipulating parallel market rates for personal gain at the expense of the unsuspecting public."
Mangudya reiterated that the nation would still be using the multi-currency system and urged the public to be alert to people who raise such alarm to achieve their personal gains.
