Fireworks explosions kills 17 in central Mexico: officials

Tultepec is known for making the fireworks that Mexicans traditionally use to celebrate holidays and saints' days. It has been hit by devastating explosions in the past.

In December 2016, 42 people were killed and 70 injured in a series of spectacular explosions at Tultepec's San Pablito market, the largest fireworks market in the country.

On that occasion, investigators say a rocket exploded at the market and set off a chain reaction of other blasts.

The market, which was filled with people shopping for Christmas and New Year's festivities, was reduced to smoldering ruins.

The San Pablito market had been rocked by two explosions in the past: in September 2005 and again the following year.

Both those accidents left dozens injured, but no fatalities.

Fourteen people, including 11 children, died in May 2017 in another explosion at a fireworks warehouse in the central village of San Isidro, in Puebla state.