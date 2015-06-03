PSL chairman Khoza says Ndoro eligibility poser could force late start to the season 

“We are working towards ensuring that the league starts on time but in life there are no certainties‚” said Khoza.

“We have called an extraordinary board of governors meeting next week to make sure that there is no delay.

"We have briefed our sponsors‚ the broadcasters and to give the heads up to the clubs‚ Safa and the Minister of Sport (Tokozile Xasa) about the issues.”

Since Judge Fisher made the judgement there’s been furious speculation around the possibility of the League expanding to 18 teams.

But Khoza insisted that the matter was never discussed on Thursday.

“That is a matter for the board of governors to decide but it was not on the table in our meeting (on Thursday)‚" he said.