French food delivery cyclists to strike over pay

French food-bike delivery staff working for companies like Uber Eats and Deliveroo are set to strike next week demanding better pay and benefits including bonuses when it rains, they said on Thursday.

The weeklong strike from Sunday -- deliberately timed to coincide with the World Cup when many customers are dining in front of TV screens -- will also include staff from Foodora, Stuart and Glovo.

"It's urgent that we reverse the balance of power," the Parisian delivery-workers' collective CLAP wrote on Twitter, noting that next week was set to be "one of the most profitable for the platforms".

Issuing a nationwide strike call, the collective urged customers to join the action by refusing to order food next week.