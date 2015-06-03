Latest News

Real Madrid Finally Opens Up On Reports It Has Agreed With PSG To Buy Mbappe

04/07/2018 22:05:00
Mayorkun vs Reekado Banks – Whose Songs Do You Enjoy Listening To The Most?

04/07/2018 22:13:00
Why I Worship President Trump As A 'God' – Indian Man Shares Story (Video)

04/07/2018 22:19:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Donald Trump Jr posts bizarre Fourth of July photoshop tribute

Trapped Thai boys moved deeper into caves onto 'Women's Boobs' ledge

Royal fans gush over snap of Prince Harry with his friend's young daughter at a charity ball

Canadian couple save Arctic fox stranded on precarious iceberg

Student gives birth to a girl in front of her shocked mother who immediately throws away the baby

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Mohammed Indimi

Mohammed Indimi

Mohamed Bensalah

Mohamed Bensalah

Aliko Dangote

Aliko Dangote

Othman Benjelloun

Othman Benjelloun

Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

News

WORLD CUP DIARY: Two days without football has been torture for many around the globe

by 05/07/2018 13:08:00 0 comments 1 Views

Two days without World Cup football has been like torture for many‚ but the good news is that the action resumes on Friday with the quarterfinals.

Today we have news from Brazil‚ Belgium and Argentina‚ and some bad economic news in Russia.

NO LOVE LOST

When Brazil clash with Belgium in their World Cup quarterfinal on Friday‚ it will be a fascinating fixture with small battles all over the pitch.

But perhaps one of the key ones will see Chelsea teammates Willian and Eden Hazard do battle‚ with both potential match-winners for their side.

"Hazard is one of the best in the world‚ but now we're on opposite sides‚" Willian told reporters.

"This is the first time I will have played against him in my five or six years at Chelsea.

"I am friends with him at the club but he is on his side and I am on mine‚ and I hope I can get the better of him. I will be doing everything possible to win‚ but we will continue to be friends.

"We have lots of respect for our rival. We know how much quality Belgium have got. But we have to maintain our same way of playing‚ getting better every game‚ and that is what we will take into this match."

Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is another Chelsea player who will be involved in the game.

NO DIEGO‚ NO

Argentine great Diego Maradona is in trouble with FIFA again after his outburst against American referee Mark Geiger following England’s penalty shoot-out victory over Colombia in the Last 16 on Tuesday.

Maradona‚ who has already drawn attention this tournament for his erratic behaviour‚ said the match was "monumental robbery" against Colombia and that Geiger "shouldn’t be given a match of this magnitude”.

FIFA have lashed back at Maradona in a statement though‚ saying‚ essentially‚ that the former player should keep his mouth shut.

"Following comments made by Diego Armando Maradona ... FIFA strongly rebukes the criticism of the performance of the match officials which it considers to have been positive in a tough and highly emotional match‚" they said.

"It also considers the additional comments and insinuations made as being entirely inappropriate and completely unfounded.

"(FIFA is) doing everything within its power to ensure principles of fair play‚ integrity and respect are at the forefront of this World Cup and how the organisation is now run and is

extremely sorry to read such declarations from a player who has written the history of our game."

CAPTAIN‚ MY CAPTAIN

It seems maybe Shakes Mashaba was onto something with his rotation of the captaincy when in charge of Bafana Bafana as Brazil named their fourth change of captain in five games at the World Cup.

Inter Milan defender Miranda has been named skipper for the quarterfinal clash against Belgium on Friday as coach Tite keeps his promise to rotate the armband.

Fullback Marcelo was captain for the opening 1-1 draw with Switzerland‚ before Thiago Silva was named skipper for the win over Costa Rica.

Miranda had the armband for the 2-0 win over Serbia‚ but it went back to Thiago Silva for the Last 16 victory by the same scoreline over Mexico.

The big question will be‚ if they get that far‚ who will be given the honour of the armband in the final …

DEFENDING NEYMAR

Former Brazil forward Ronaldo has hit back at the critics of current star Neymar‚ saying he has been singled out for criticism when other players also dive.

"There are many ways to see football and interpret it‚" Ronaldo told reporters.

"I am against all these opinions (on Neymar acting). He is an intelligent player in his movements and on how to defend himself from being tackled. I don't think referees have been protecting him enough.

"When people repeatedly hit me I would feel a sense of unfairness. Criticism is nonsense. TV shows and newspapers just want to fill the space."

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho also weighed into the debate‚ saying England’s Harry Maguire had also dived in the Last 16 victory over Colombia.

"People are focusing on Neymar‚ but if it was only Neymar‚ I'd be happy‚ but it's not only Neymar‚" Mourinho said on Russia Today.

"Every team has lots of diving‚ lots of pretending‚ lots of putting pressure on the referee...the game loses quality...and for me that was the negative point."

NO VROOM VROOM

The World Cup will no doubt be good for the Russian economy in many ways … but not new car sales it seems.

The Russians have apparently been so distracted by the tournament that they have shelved plans to buy new cars this month‚ enjoying the summer football fun instead.

New car sales slumped heavily to 10.8 percent in June‚ well down from 18 percent in May.

"Demand during the championship is somewhat lower: attention of many potential car buyers is diverted towards football‚" said Sergey Udalov‚ executive director at consultancy Autostat.

But it is not all gloom for the Russian car market‚ their year-on-year sales have still been strong.

"All in all‚ the first half of 2018 has been successful for the Russian car market‚ and there is good reason to believe that the positive momentum will continue in the coming months‚" Joerg Schreiber‚ Chairman of the AEB Automobile Manufacturers Committee‚ said in a statement. -

