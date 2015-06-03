Woolworths stores targeted by explosive devices in Durban

“Another complaint was received at Gateway mall where the Woolworths was on fire. Police investigated again and found something like a torch with a cell phone attached to it.”

He said that he could not confirm whether the incidents were related. Two cases of arson are under investigation.

In a statement issued by Gateway‚ they confirmed that a “device” was found.

“Gateway confirms that an incendiary device was found in a store. Authorities as well as the Centre operations team were immediately called in to assist with the matter.

“As a precautionary measure the store was evacuated as the safety of our shoppers and staff is of utmost importance to Gateway. The mall is trading as normal‚” the statement read.

Woolworths and the Pavilion Centre Management had not responded to questions at the time of publishing.