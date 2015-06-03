South African private healthcare patients' stay in hospital costs more than in some developed countries and some of these costs cannot be explained.

The Health Market Inquiry made this statement as it released a preliminary report on the private healthcare in South Africa.

The inquiry‚ collected claims data for the period 2010 to 2014 and found that the average expenditure per medical aid scheme member increased by 9.2% per annum.

After adjusting for factors such as inflation and age‚ the unexplained increase in spending per member was still greater than 2% per annum in real terms.

The inquiry said the 2% increases in spending amounted to R3-billion in 2014 terms and this could not be explained by factors rationally expected to drive expenditure‚ such as age‚ gender‚ disease profile and the severity of the medical condition the person is being treated for.

The inquiry said most of this unexplained expenditure could be attributed to in-hospital rather than out-hospital care.

The inquiry‚ which was established by the Competition Commission to investigate the high and increasing expenditure and costs of private healthcare in South Africa‚ said the data suggested there was strong evidence of supplier-induced demand.