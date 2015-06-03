Breaking: Oshiomhole in crucial meeting with Reps caucus over APC crisis

- APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, is currently meeting with House of Reps caucus

- Oshiomhole had on Wednesday, July 4, met with the Senate caucus of the party

- It was gathered that the meeting is not unconnected with the crisis rocking the ruling party

The newly elected chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, is currently meeting, behind closed doors, with a caucus of APC members of the House of Representatives.

Daily Trust reports that Oshiomhole who arrived the venue of the meeting, room 034, new building, White House wing of the National Assembly Complex by 3:00pm, was accompanied by the speaker and leader of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and Femi Gbajabiamila respectively.

NAIJ.com gathered that the agenda of the meeting is yet to be made public but according to Daily Trust, insider sources said that it might not be unconnected with the recent balkanization within the ruling party.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had previously reported that the All progressives Congress (APC) Senate caucus met with the National Working Committee of the party.

They met on Wednesday, July 4, although the details of the meeting has not been made public.

Notable at the meeting were Senate president Bukola Saraki and the national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole.

The meeting came at a time there is mounting rumour that Saraki may soon dump the party alongside other members of the new Peoples Democratic Party.

