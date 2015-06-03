Buhari declares emergency on corruption, signs executive order on suspicious assets

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed an executive order on the preservation of suspicious assets connected with corruption.

NAIJ.com reports that the Presidency disclosed this on Thursday, July 5, in a message posted on one of its verified Twitter handles, @AsoRock.

Buhari signed the document at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The message read: “President @MBuhari has just signed a presidential executive order on the preservation of suspicious assets connected with corruption at the Council Chambers, State House, Abuja.”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had previously reported that President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, February 5, signed an executive order to improve local content in public procurement with science, engineering and technology components.

According to Garba Shehu, the senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, in a series of tweets stated that the executive order was expected to promote the application of science, technology and innovation towards achieving the nation’s development goals across all sectors of the economy.

He added that the executive order also prohibits the Ministry of Interior from giving visas to foreign workers whose skills are readily available in Nigeria.

