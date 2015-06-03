Nigerian man who almost arrested young hawker's mother changes his mind, decides to sponsor his education instead

A Nigerian man has left people amazed after he shared the story of a little boy who he found hawking on the streets.

Indeed, not all heroes wear capes. This can be seen in the story of an 'akpu' seller who was lucky enough to encounter a good Samaritan. According to the man identified as Pharez Okpere, he had earlier met the young boy hawking on the street instead of being in school and this angered him.

He revealed that he even threatened the boy's mother with an arrest if the boy continued hawking. After several advise from people online, he went back to check on the boy and find out the true conditions of their living conditions. This led to his decision to sponsor the boy in school.

He wrote,"On my way to work this morning I met this boy by name Raphael, I was very angry and upset with the fact that he was selling "Akpu" when he should be in school, I even told him that I would arrest his mother if she gives him akpu to sell again on school hours but many of my friends called me and said I wasn't fair to the boys mother and I should have inquired the condition of the family before getting angry with the boys mother.

I deleted my initial video and I went in search of the boy, I traced him to his house and I felt so much sorry seeing the condition they lived... I have apologized to the boy and I will be taking full financial responsibility in enrolling him into school in September.

See post below:

Kudos to this kindhearted man!

Source: Naija.ng