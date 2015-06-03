Corrupt politicians bent on discrediting President Buhari ahead of 2019 - AGF Malami alleges

- AGF Abubakar Malami alleges that politicians are using looted funds to launch attacks against the current administration

- He says those behind the crisis are scheming to derail the on-going anti-corruption war of the present administration

- Twenty one suspects are arrested in Plateau over the killings and unrest in the state

The attorney general of the federation and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami, has blamed the upsurge in killings across the country on corrupt politicians in the opposition.

Malami made the claim on Thursday, July 5, at a dialogue on law and security in Nigeria, which had all the attorneys general of the 36 states of the federation in attendance, NAIJ.com reports.

He said the corrupt politicians were bent on discrediting President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of the 2019 general elections by sponsoring the heightened level of insecurity in various states in the country.

Malami alleged the politicians were using looted funds to launch attacks against the current administration and escalating the crisis along ethnic and religious lines.

He said: "You will recall that when this administration came to power in 2015, it made security of lives and property a cardinal principle of its governance. Tremendous successes were achieved, particularly in decimating and degrading the Boko Haram terrorist group.

“As we approach another General Election in 2019, it is easy to see the hands of corrupt politicians with contrary positions in our present security problems as they desperately attempt to discredit all the gains made by this administration, for pure political gain. We must resist these negative tendencies.

“We are all living witnesses to how our security architecture and processes were compromised over the years of previous administrations in this country where funds meant for the security of this nation were mindlessly looted and frittered away to the detriment of our collective well-being."

Malami said the federal government and its agencies were aware that those behind these plots were scheming to derail the on-going anti-corruption war of the present administration.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force, Plateau state command, has arrested 21 persons in connection with the killings and unrest in Plateau state.

The Nation reports that the suspects were paraded on Monday, July 2, at the OPSH Headquarters in Jos by the media officer of the task force, Major Adam Umar and police public relations officer Tyopev Terna.

Fourteen of the suspects were arrested at the scene of the violent protest that followed the Barkin Ladi's killings while 11 others were arrested in connection with the killings.

