Buhari meets CAN leaders, says killings in Nigeria will end soon

- President Buhari on Thursday, July 5, met with northern leaders in Aso Villa, Abuja, over killings

- Suspected had recently killed about 120 people in Plateau state

- Buhari promised the clerics that he would soon end the killings in Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the recent killings in Zamfara, Benue and lately Plateau as wicked, condemnable and completely unacceptable acts.

The Punch reports that he said he remained committed to his earlier view to ensure the protection of lives and property.

NAIJ.com gathered that Buhari spoke on Thursday, July 5, during a meeting he had with leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) from 19 northern states and Abuja at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Buhari promises northern CAN leaders in Aso Rock, Abuja. Credit: Government of Nigeria

He said: "Let me make it clear that even a single life lost in any part of the country is one too many.

"I came to office vowing to ensure the protection of lives and property, and I remain committed to this despite the challenges we have experienced."

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had previously reported that President Muhammadu Buhari vowed to protect lives and property of Nigerians.

The president said this on Tuesday, June 26, in Jos at a meeting with stakeholders on the current security situation in Plateau.

It would be recalled that scores of the people were killed in several communities across four local government areas of the state.

Vice President Yemi Osibanjo was in the state on Monday, June 25, where he assessed the situation and also interacted with stakeholders.

Less that 24 hours, the president came himself to console the people and interact with them.

“I have contested elected elections to protect lives and properties and that I will do," he said.

