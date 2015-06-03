Lady Who Wrote JAMB 6 Times, And Medical School Exams 11 Times, shares inspiring story

- A Nigerian lady has left a lot of people inspired with her touching story of determination

- According to her story, she sat for JAMB 6 times and attempted the medical school exams 11 times

- After several failed attempt, she started a natural drink company and her life got better from there

27-year-old Odia Iyoha can certainly be described as an epitome of resilience and strong determination. Despite several discouraging hits life threw at her, she still managed to come out stronger than ever.

According to the young entrepreneur who is a dental student of College of Medicine at the University of Lagos, revealed that she had written JAMB 6 times and had gotten admitted to Medical School on her 11th application

According to her, something always went wrong anytime she applied for school and she would end up not getting in. She stated that she had almost given up due to the fact that she wrote the qualifying exams well and still didn't get it.

Odia Iyoha Source: Facebook

Odia who sponsored herself through school revealed that it was at this point she began her natural drink business which she stated has paid her bills in school. She stated when she finally got admitted, she had doubts since she was 25 at the time and felt she would be too old by the time she was through with school.

Speaking on how she has been coping with the business and school, she had this to say: "I won’t say it is difficult neither will I say it is easy. You just have to find your balance”

When asked if the business is foot her bills, she said,"Absolutely. Asides this business, I also write CVs and resumes for people. I had to stop when the demands started taking a toll on my reading time. But I was able to pay my bills from the two businesses.I also have e-books on production of different household materials which I sell. In all, I have been coping fine.”

Odia is not relenting despite coming out of the hurdle in one piece. she attributes this to what she experienced in the Labour market between 2013 when she finished her first degree and 2015 when she got admitted to medical school is not encouraging at all.

“I don’t want to experience it again. There is thin hope for the common man. The rate of unemployment is on a dangerous rise. Everyone is looking for how to exit the Country. People advised me to leave the Country too when I finished from the University instead of staying back but I kept my hope alive applying for jobs in major Beverage Companies while at the same time applying to medical Schools.

Odia Iyoha Source: Facebook

I will continue to build my business because I want a reason to stay back in the Country and contribute to its development when I am done with medical School. If my business can attain the height I have for it, then nothing will make me run out of Nigeria to practice. I will stay back here to practice while also running my business to meet all my responsibilities. Nigeria has disappointed a lot of graduates including myself but I am keeping all hope alive that Nigeria can be great again”.

Source: Naija.ng