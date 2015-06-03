Breaking: President Buhari in crucial meeting with 3 APC governors

Barely 24 hours after some aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) formed a new faction, the Reformed All Progressives Congress, President Muhammmadu Buhari and three state governors belonging to the party are currently locked in a crucial meeting.

The state governors in attendance are Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara state, Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa state and Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi state.

The meeting is holding inside the president’s office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

NAIJ.com previously reported that a new faction has broken away from the All progressives Congress (APC) and has called itself the Reformed All Progressives Congress (RAPC).

The new faction is the same as the new Peoples Democratic Party which joined the APC in the build-up to the 2015 general elections.

Buba Galadima who is the former national secretary of the Congress for Progressive Change and an ally to President Muhammadu Buhari was named the new chairman of the group.

In an apparent response to the emergence on Wednesday, July 4, of the rebel group, Adams Oshiomhole, the national chairman of the APC reiterated his appeal to aggrieved members of the party to be patient with his leadership.

He expressed appreciation to members of the party for his election and for entrusting with him, the responsibility to pilot the party’s affairs at this time.

The APC national chairman acknowledged that he knew of the party’s challenges before accepting the task, saying that it was a huge opportunity for him and other newly elected executives of the party to make a difference. This, Oshiomhole said, was not only for the party, but for the country generally.

