10 Bundesliga top scorers 2017-18

Latest News

Latest News

Real Madrid Finally Opens Up On Reports It Has Agreed With PSG To Buy Mbappe

04/07/2018 22:05:00
Latest News

Mayorkun vs Reekado Banks – Whose Songs Do You Enjoy Listening To The Most?

04/07/2018 22:13:00
Latest News

Why I Worship President Trump As A ‘God’ – Indian Man Shares Story (Video)

04/07/2018 22:19:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Donald Trump Jr posts bizarre Fourth of July photoshop tribute

0out of 5

Trapped Thai boys moved deeper into caves onto 'Women's Boobs' ledge

0out of 5

Royal fans gush over snap of Prince Harry with his friend's young daughter at a charity ball

0out of 5

Canadian couple save Arctic fox stranded on precarious iceberg

0out of 5

Student gives birth to a girl in front of her shocked mother who immediately throws away the baby

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

5out of 5
Mohammed Indimi

Mohammed Indimi

2out of 5
Mohamed Bensalah

Mohamed Bensalah

0out of 5
Aliko Dangote

Aliko Dangote

0out of 5
Othman Benjelloun

Othman Benjelloun

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

2out of 5
Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

0out of 5
Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
News

10 Bundesliga top scorers 2017-18

by 05/07/2018 12:25:00 0 comments 1 Views

Do you know the names of Bundesliga top scorers 2017/18? Do you want to know who scored the most goals in the German Football Championship? And who entered the top ten German League top scorers? Our review will answer all these questions and even more.

Bundesliga top scorers 2017/18: Robert Lewandowski, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Alfred Finnbogason

Robert Lewandowski, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Alfred Finnbogason, photo from www.bundesliga.com

The world football stars are well known. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been competing for the title of the best scorer in the world for several years. While this season the Portuguese has won. But local leagues and championships are no less interesting. They also have quite strong teams and their football stars. Their top scorers will become world’s football stars soon.

Bundesliga top scorer: Gerd Müller

Bundesliga top scorer: Gerd Müller; photo from www.varzesh11.com

One of the most popular championships is Bundesliga. The German Football Championship was founded in the 1963-1964 season. There are also many strong and promising football players in German Bundesliga.

For reference: the most successful Bundesliga football player is Gerd Müller, who won the best scorer seven times. The most successful club was the ‘Bayern Munich.’ It had the best scorers sixteen times.

However, today we are interested in the best Bundesliga top scorers and highest goal scorer of the season 2017-2018

READ ALSO: Champions League top scorers in history

Bundesliga top scorers 2017/18: Robert Lewandowski, Nils Petersen, and Sandro Wagner

Robert Lewandowski, Nils Petersen, and Sandro Wagner; picture from www.twitter.com

Bundesliga top scorers 2017/18

We have prepared for your attention a compilation of ten most successful players in Bundesliga in season 2017/2018:

  1. Robert Lewandowski from ‘Bayern Munich’ scored 29 times in 30 games.
  2. Nils Petersen from ‘Freiburg’ scored 15 goals in 32 matches.
  3. Mark Uth from ‘Hoffenheim’ scored 14 times in 31 games.
  4. Kevin Volland from ‘Bayer Leverkusen’ scored 14 goals in 31 matches.
  5. Niclas Fullkrug form ‘Hannover-96’ scored 14 times in 34 games.
  6. Michael Gregoritsch from ‘Augsburg’ scored 13 goals in 32 matches.
  7. Andrej Kramaric from ‘Hoffenheim’ scored 13 times in 34 games.
  8. Timo Werner from ‘RB Leipzig’ scored 13 goals in 32 matches.
  9. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from ‘Borussia D’ scored 13 times in 16 games.
  10. Sandro Wagner from ‘Hoffenheim’ / ‘Bayern Munich’ scored 12 times in 25 matches.

READ ALSO: Lewandowski explains why Poland lost to Nigeria

Robert Lewandowski - Bundesliga top scorer 2017/18

Robert Lewandowski - Bundesliga top scorer 2017/18; source: www.goal.com

As you can see, Robert Lewandowski is Bundesliga top scorer and out of competition in the Germany league. Robert has been playing for ‘Bayern Munich’ since 2014 with a shirt number 9. Besides, he is also the captain of the Polish national team. Moreover, Lewandowski is considered one of the best players in Europe.

According to rumors, Robert Lewandowski is not against changing the team and wants to try a new place. Robert is claimed by ‘Chelsea,’ ‘Real,’ and ‘PSG.’ But ‘Bayern Munich’ is ready to negotiate the fate of the famous Polish footballer, only if it’s offered no less than 230 million Euros for the attacker.

We wonder if Robert Lewandowski will be the Bundesliga winner in the next season or he will already lead the other standings. The time will show!

READ ALSO: Highest goal scorer in Europe in 2018

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More