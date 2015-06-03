Argentina want top Premier League coach to replace embattled Jorge Sampaoli after World Cup exit

- AFA want Pep Guardiola to reunite with Lionel Messi after replacing Jorge Sampaoli following a poor World Cup campaign

- Sampaoli is expected to smile to be bank if the AFA decide to do away with his services

- The AFA eggheads are also considering Diego Simeone, Ricardo Gareca as well as River Plate coach Marcelo Gallardo.

Argentine Football Association (AFA) want Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola to take over from Jorge Sampaoli, reports suggest.

According to a UK Sun report, eggheads of the AFA are eager to reunite the Spaniard with former player, Lionel Messi, cancelling Sampaoli’s contract following a poor show at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Previously, the former Barcelona boss has signaled his ambition to handle the Albiceleste squad someday, according to Spain’s news channel Sport.

Indeed, if the 47-year-old football tactician accepts the offer, it would afford him another opportunity to team up Barcelona playmaker Messi, who he managed in the course of claiming 14 trophies during his spell at the Spanish topflight.

In addition, Guardiola would also work with familiar faces that include the duo of Sergio Aguero and Nicolas Otamendi.

On the other hand, Sampaoli is expected to smile to be bank if the AFA decide to do away with his services.

However, after failing to push Argentina beyond the last 16 rounds as well as being unable to bend the highly-talent Albiceleste squad to play as a unit, Sampaoli’s days appears numbered.

Should the Manchester City boss complete the switch to the South American nation, it will no doubt enter the record’s book as one of the greatest managerial switch of all time, coming less than three months after the Spaniard claimed the Premier League silverware at Etihad.

Interestingly, Guardiola is already looking forward to create more success stories at the English topflight just like he achieved with Barcelona while in Spain.

Sadly, another issue that is likely to stop Guardiola from the Albiceleste's job is that his present deal at Etihad will run out in three year time, just one year to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

On the hand, AFA eggheads are also considering the trio of Atletico Madrid's Diego Simeone, Peru’s current manager Ricardo Gareca as well as River Plate coach Marcelo Gallardo.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously had reported that Diego Maradona has offered to coach his national team for free after their failure at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The 57-year-old Argentine legend is making the offer eight years after he coached the Albiceleste at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa where Germany sent them packing.

And the tournament, he was axed from the national team and has only coached two club sides in the United Arab Emirates.

Source: Naija.ng