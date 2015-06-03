Latest News

Real Madrid Finally Opens Up On Reports It Has Agreed With PSG To Buy Mbappe

04/07/2018 22:05:00
Mayorkun vs Reekado Banks – Whose Songs Do You Enjoy Listening To The Most?

04/07/2018 22:13:00
Why I Worship President Trump As A ‘God’ – Indian Man Shares Story (Video)

04/07/2018 22:19:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Donald Trump Jr posts bizarre Fourth of July photoshop tribute

Trapped Thai boys moved deeper into caves onto 'Women's Boobs' ledge

Royal fans gush over snap of Prince Harry with his friend's young daughter at a charity ball

Canadian couple save Arctic fox stranded on precarious iceberg

Student gives birth to a girl in front of her shocked mother who immediately throws away the baby

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Mohammed Indimi

Mohamed Bensalah

Aliko Dangote

Othman Benjelloun

Matthew Ashimolowo

Bishop David Oyedepo

Chris Okotie

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Sam Korankye Ankrah

News

How to share airtime on MTN in Nigeria?

05/07/2018 11:56:00

Everyone who has a handset sometimes needs to recharge the device quickly or share money with his or her family and friends. Some mobile companies offer quick methods of how to do so at any time of the day and night. We already know how to share Airtime on MTN Nigeria, and we will gladly explain this to you.

How to share airtime on MTN Nigeria

MTN Airtime transfer

There is one nice option at MTN. It is called Share ‘N’ Sell. Anyone who has the smartphone or mobile device connected to MTN can use the popular service 24/7.

How can I share Airtime on MTN? There is no need to search for the correct answer any longer. You have already found the right guide on how to transfer Airtime using MTN Share and Sell service, in our post.

What do you need to know about the service:

  • You need to have some credit in your account
  • You need to use a PIN code to transfer airtime.
  • Anyone with postpaid and prepaid accounts is eligible to use the service.
  • Be prepared to pay transaction fees that depend on the amount of airtime shared.

Do you need to know a particular MTN airtime transfer code? How much money can you share through this service? Will you have to pay extra money to enjoy the benefits? Let us learn all the details in this post.

READ ALSO: How to transfer airtime from MTN to MTN

How to transfer airtime on MTN Nigeria

How to transfer airtime using MTN Share and Sell

There is an instruction to complete if you are planning to use MTN airtime transfer option. Follow these steps:

  • Step 1. Make sure you have enough money on your MTN prepaid or postpaid account. This is very important for the service to work.
  • Step 2. You should protect your account. You don’t want anyone but you to transfer airtime using MTN Share and Sell. Each transaction can be possible only if you enter the PIN.

READ ALSO: How to activate MTN transfer PIN code

Share airtime on MTN Nigeria

How can you do this? This is simple. Just change that number to an exclusive one by writing this text message: 0000 3456 3456 – you have guessed that the first four numbers represent the ‘factory’ code and the second pair of the same numbers represent your new ‘exclusive’ code

This text has to be sent to MTN 777 number.

An alternative method is to dial the same numbers in a different combination that looks like this *600*0000*3456*3456# - and wait for a response. You will get a reply about final PIN change.

  • Step 3. The next step is easy as well. Now you should use an easy code 777. You need to send a text message to 777. It will be similar to this: transfer-recipient phone number-amount-your pin code

You have guessed that instead of recipient-phone-number you type the real 11-digit number. Instead of credit-amount-in-Naira, you type in 50, 100, 1000 or any other amount of airtime you are planning to share. The ‘3456’ is just an example, instead of which you should use your unique PIN code.

An alternative method is to call this combination, so you dial *600*recipient-phone-number*credit-amount-in-Naira*3456# instead of texting.

Transfer airtime on MTN Nigeria
  • Step 4. It is necessary to confirm the transaction by typing one yes to the same phone number 777.
  • Step 5. Wait for the last text message that confirms everything is all right and your credit recipient successfully got your shared airtime.

For transactions from 50 to 100 Naira, you have to pay 3 Naira fee. For transactions from 101 to 500 Naira, the fee is 5 Naira fee, and transactions of 501 Naira and more are charged with 10 Naira fee.

Knowing how to share MTN airtime, you can always help you send airtime to your friends and family. They will stay connected and be grateful to you. If you run out of money, your friends can also help you and send you some airtime, in turn.

READ ALSO: How to share data on MTN, Airtel, Etisalat & Glo

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

