Nigerians dig up old photo of BBNaija's Nina on social media, she was an adorable kid

_ Nigerians have dug up a rare throwback photo of BBNaija's Nina

- The ivory ex housemate was pictured wearing a native attire when she was much younger and few shades darker

Social media made it possible for people to appreciate their humble beginnings. It's why hashtags like Throwback Thursdays are huge especially on Instagram. Speaking of throwbacks, just recently, Nigerians dug up an old photo of BBNaija's Nina and it's been making waves online.

The ivory 22-year-old landed in the spotlight after her time in the Big Brother house, Double Wahala edition. With the fame came many expectations and well, Nina might have just been living up to it.

As the throwback photo surfaced online, many people started asking questions about the reality TV star being shades darker than her adult self. However, everyone can see that young or older, Nina is adorable.

Here's the photo below:

So cute!

Source: Naija.ng