Manchester United set to sign Barcelona midfielder ahead of Manchester City

Manchester United are in talks to sign Barcelona whizkid Nico Gonzalez this summer, Sport reports.

The 16-year-old is the son of former Deportivo La Coruna star, Fran Gonzalez who currently works as a coach at Manchester City.

The central midfielder is now set to join United and the reason is scout David Harrison, who previously worked for Manchester City.

Harrison is now a staff at United and he shares a good relationship with the pair.

Nico has been left out of the Juvenil A and B squads for next term with Barcelona while his future hangs in the balance.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had earlier reported that Manchester United have announced the signing of 35-year-old goalkeeper Lee Grant from Stoke City on a two-year deal.

Last season, the experienced goalkeeper made five appearances for Stoke City, but he was unable to save the club from keeping their Premier League status.

