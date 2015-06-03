How long can ovulation pain last?

Latest News

Latest News

Real Madrid Finally Opens Up On Reports It Has Agreed With PSG To Buy Mbappe

04/07/2018 22:05:00
Latest News

Mayorkun vs Reekado Banks – Whose Songs Do You Enjoy Listening To The Most?

04/07/2018 22:13:00
Latest News

Why I Worship President Trump As A ‘God’ – Indian Man Shares Story (Video)

04/07/2018 22:19:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Donald Trump Jr posts bizarre Fourth of July photoshop tribute

0out of 5

Trapped Thai boys moved deeper into caves onto 'Women's Boobs' ledge

0out of 5

Royal fans gush over snap of Prince Harry with his friend's young daughter at a charity ball

0out of 5

Canadian couple save Arctic fox stranded on precarious iceberg

0out of 5

Student gives birth to a girl in front of her shocked mother who immediately throws away the baby

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

5out of 5
Mohammed Indimi

Mohammed Indimi

2out of 5
Mohamed Bensalah

Mohamed Bensalah

0out of 5
Aliko Dangote

Aliko Dangote

0out of 5
Othman Benjelloun

Othman Benjelloun

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

2out of 5
Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

0out of 5
Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
News

How long can ovulation pain last?

by 05/07/2018 11:50:00 0 comments 1 Views

A lot of people who suffer from ‘monthly woes’ are curious to know the answer to the question: ‘How long does ovulation pain last?’ In this article, we will try to answer this question, as well as offer you some general information about it, including what might be causing it and how you can make it more manageable.

How long does ovulation pain last?

Ovulation pain symptoms

People might experience ovulation pain when the egg releases from one of the ovaries. This happens during ovulation, which is usually a monthly occurrence, apart from the times when the person is breastfeeding or pregnant.

Is ovulation painful for all people that experience it? As a matter of fact, no. Only one in five of those who ovulate might experience discomfort and pain. Now, when it comes to determining how long it might last, it is all very personal. Most of the time, it is either a sharp pain that lasts for a few seconds or minutes, or a dull ache that can last up to 48 hours. However, if you are experiencing it for longer than three days, you need to go to the doctor.

So how do you tell that it is ovulation pain and not anything else? Well, here are the symptoms to look out for:

  • The pain is somewhere around the lower abdomen area, inside the hipbone.
  • It occurs around two weeks before you should be getting your menstruation.
  • You feel it on one side of your body (ovulation pain both sides is very rare but possible).
  • As we have mentioned before, it is either short and sharp, or prolonged and dull. You might also experience uncomfortable pressure, cramps and twinges.

If you are experiencing other symptoms, such as high body temperature, swollen abdomen, nausea, difficulty in breathing or anything of the sort, it is most likely not ovulation pain and you should seek medical attention as soon as possible.

Ovulation pain causes

ovulation pain

READ ALSO: Causes of hormonal imbalance in a woman

To this day, scientists cannot actually agree on what causes ovulation pain. According to most popular theories, it is caused by:

  • The emerging follicle. Ovaries produce around 20 follicles thanks to hormones. Each of the follicles contains an ovum (immature egg), but only one usually survives long enough to get to maturity. It is said that the pain could be caused by the expanding follicle that stretches the ovary membrane.
  • The ruptured follicle. The pain might be caused by the burst of the mature egg from the follicle. It might even cause some slight bleeding. The abdominal lining (peritoneum) gets irritated by the fluids or blood that come from the ruptured follicle, thus causing pain.

Whether it is the first reason or the other, the outcome is the same — uncomfortable feelings that can last a few minutes to two days. However, if you want to lessen the effect ovulation pain has on you, continue reading for some tips on how to deal with it.

What to do when you are experiencing ovulation pain

pain!

READ ALSO: Pelvic inflammatory disease treatment naturally

If you are suffering from monthly ovulation pain and you are certain that it is not something else, here are some tried and true methods that can make you feel better:

  • Place something warm on your lower abdomen. Anything will do: from a hot water bottle and warm bath.
  • Have enough rest. Try to relax if you can. If possible, stay in bed for as long as you can.
  • Try hormonal contraceptives if you are not planning for a baby. They stop ovulation, so you will not experience ovulation pain. This option should be talked over with a doctor.
  • Use regular pain relievers. However, do not go overboard, read the instructions carefully and do not take more than is recommended.
  • Ask your doctor to recommend you some anti-inflammatory medicine. It might help with the pain.

If the pain does not go away, it is as good time as any to pay a visit to your doctor. Do not just put on a brave face and endure the pain, you might just make it worse. So take care of yourself and you will get through this.

READ ALSO: What is fertilization in pregnancy

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More