How much is Leo Messi worth in 2018?

Lionel Messi is arguably one of the best (if not the best) football players of our generation. His success on the football field has brought him international fame and insane riches. Today, let’s talk about how rich he actually is, as we look at Lionel Messi net worth and see how he has managed to achieve it, as well as what he spends his money on.

Photo: iffhs.de

Lionel Messi profile and net worth

We will not dive deep into Lionel Messi’s biography, but let’s get a few facts out of the way first. The legendary Argentinian player was born on June 24, 1987 in Rosario. He expressed interest in football from the very early years, as he played for local clubs since age 6. His professional career began back in 1994 with Newell’s Old Boys, and since 2001, he has been playing for Barcelona.

As Messi got better and better, his market value rose as well. While he initially cost around €3 million at the beginning, now he costs the insane €180 million, but it is not like Barça is about to sell off their most valuable player to some other team.

Now, if his market value is well over 100 million euros, then how much is Lionel Messi actually worth? Well, unfortunately, Forbes only offers the numbers on income, but according to the BusinessInsider, he is worth the insane $295 million. It is hard to even imagine that much money.

Going back to his income, Forbes reported that Lionel Messi salary is currently $84 million. It is said that, according to his most recent contract, he earns €565,000 per week. Many think that footballers are overpaid, but in this case, him getting this much money feels right somehow. The man deserves it.

However, his salary is not the only thing that keeps him going. Messi is an ambassador for several large brands, such as Pepsi, MasterCard, Adidas, Huawei Technologies, Gatorade and many others. While he is endorsing Adidas, Goal.com reports that he also endorses Nike (just like Cristiano Ronaldo), and the deal altogether could worth $1 billion.

In addition to various endorsements, Leo also invests in real estate. He has invested in an apartment building in his hometown of Rosario, as well as into a set of gated communities outside the city called the Azahares del Parana project. He might have more project he has invested in, but the player tends to be quite private about his life outside the field, so we might never know.

Unlike his other colleagues, Messi does not feel like having his own brand. While others are selling underwear and perfume with their name on it (*cough* Ronaldo *cough*), Lionel seems very uninterested in venturing into business, so he just sticks to what he know best — football. That said, who knows, maybe he has his own business, only he prefers to keep it quiet.

A large portion of his hard-earned money goes to charity. The Leo Messi Foundation is focused on helping vulnerable children with quality healthcare. The footballer is also an ambassador for UNICEF (has been since 2010), and he has worked with the organisation for well over a dozen years in total.

Lionel Messi house and cars

We would not be ourselves if we talked about someone’s net worth and did not mention their houses and cars. Leo needs to get the same treatment as everyone else. As we have said before, he does not tend to overshare on social media or in interviews about his personal life, but that does not mean that we know absolutely nothing about it.

Photo: youtube.com

For instance, we know that he has at least two houses in Barcelona and one back at home in Argentina. The first house we want to mention is the gorgeous three-story mansion in Castelldefels, the fancy Barcelona suburbs. It is surrounded by greenery on all sides and seems very secluded. It has a pool and a gym, so that the player can stay fit on his off days.

Photo: naija.ng

All things considered, it is not very fancy. On the outside, it stuns with its minimalistic design, while on the inside, it is all soft shades of white, beige and brown, and nothing looks particularly lavish. It is obvious that Messi prefers comfort to the opportunity to show off.

Photo: tribuna.com

The same cannot be said about his other house, which is basically a definition of showing off. It can be found 22 miles away from Barcelona with the view of the Catalan Mountains. This ball-shaped masterpiece called One-Zero Eco House was designed by Luis Garrido, and every detail in it seems thought-out and deliberate.

Photo: heightline.com

For instance, the house is obviously shaped like a football, but did you notice that the surrounding area resembles a football field? Moreover, the entrance to the territory doubles both as the net and as the number 1, while the house itself can be interpreted as a 0, both things creating Leo’s famous number 10. This house looks out of this world, so major props to the architect for creating this masterpiece.

Photo: youtube.com

We have gushed about his real estate for quite a bit, so let’s talk about his cars for a second, as he has a lot of them. His garage is filled with luxurious cars that he either acquired himself or was given by sponsors. His most prized vehicles include Maserati GranTurismo MC Stradale, Maserati GranTurismo S, Lexus 4x4, Audi R8 Spyder, Audi Q7, Dodge Charger SRT8, Ferrari F430 Spider, along with many others. The man sure loves to travel in style.

A lot more can be said about the legendary footballer and his wealth. It seems like Leo has it all figured out, and his whole family can live without a care in the world even after he eventually retires. But until then, let’s enjoy his incredible talent on the field.

