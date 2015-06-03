How much is Leo Messi worth in 2018?

Latest News

Latest News

Real Madrid Finally Opens Up On Reports It Has Agreed With PSG To Buy Mbappe

04/07/2018 22:05:00
Latest News

Mayorkun vs Reekado Banks – Whose Songs Do You Enjoy Listening To The Most?

04/07/2018 22:13:00
Latest News

Why I Worship President Trump As A ‘God’ – Indian Man Shares Story (Video)

04/07/2018 22:19:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Donald Trump Jr posts bizarre Fourth of July photoshop tribute

0out of 5

Trapped Thai boys moved deeper into caves onto 'Women's Boobs' ledge

0out of 5

Royal fans gush over snap of Prince Harry with his friend's young daughter at a charity ball

0out of 5

Canadian couple save Arctic fox stranded on precarious iceberg

0out of 5

Student gives birth to a girl in front of her shocked mother who immediately throws away the baby

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

5out of 5
Mohammed Indimi

Mohammed Indimi

2out of 5
Mohamed Bensalah

Mohamed Bensalah

0out of 5
Aliko Dangote

Aliko Dangote

0out of 5
Othman Benjelloun

Othman Benjelloun

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

2out of 5
Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

0out of 5
Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
News

How much is Leo Messi worth in 2018?

by 05/07/2018 11:42:00 0 comments 1 Views

Lionel Messi is arguably one of the best (if not the best) football players of our generation. His success on the football field has brought him international fame and insane riches. Today, let’s talk about how rich he actually is, as we look at Lionel Messi net worth and see how he has managed to achieve it, as well as what he spends his money on.

Lionel Messi net worth by Forbes

Photo: iffhs.de

Lionel Messi profile and net worth

We will not dive deep into Lionel Messi’s biography, but let’s get a few facts out of the way first. The legendary Argentinian player was born on June 24, 1987 in Rosario. He expressed interest in football from the very early years, as he played for local clubs since age 6. His professional career began back in 1994 with Newell’s Old Boys, and since 2001, he has been playing for Barcelona.

As Messi got better and better, his market value rose as well. While he initially cost around €3 million at the beginning, now he costs the insane €180 million, but it is not like Barça is about to sell off their most valuable player to some other team.

Now, if his market value is well over 100 million euros, then how much is Lionel Messi actually worth? Well, unfortunately, Forbes only offers the numbers on income, but according to the BusinessInsider, he is worth the insane $295 million. It is hard to even imagine that much money.

Going back to his income, Forbes reported that Lionel Messi salary is currently $84 million. It is said that, according to his most recent contract, he earns €565,000 per week. Many think that footballers are overpaid, but in this case, him getting this much money feels right somehow. The man deserves it.

READ ALSO: Messi vs Ronaldo vs Neymar: who is the best player?

However, his salary is not the only thing that keeps him going. Messi is an ambassador for several large brands, such as Pepsi, MasterCard, Adidas, Huawei Technologies, Gatorade and many others. While he is endorsing Adidas, Goal.com reports that he also endorses Nike (just like Cristiano Ronaldo), and the deal altogether could worth $1 billion.

In addition to various endorsements, Leo also invests in real estate. He has invested in an apartment building in his hometown of Rosario, as well as into a set of gated communities outside the city called the Azahares del Parana project. He might have more project he has invested in, but the player tends to be quite private about his life outside the field, so we might never know.

Unlike his other colleagues, Messi does not feel like having his own brand. While others are selling underwear and perfume with their name on it (*cough* Ronaldo *cough*), Lionel seems very uninterested in venturing into business, so he just sticks to what he know best — football. That said, who knows, maybe he has his own business, only he prefers to keep it quiet.

A large portion of his hard-earned money goes to charity. The Leo Messi Foundation is focused on helping vulnerable children with quality healthcare. The footballer is also an ambassador for UNICEF (has been since 2010), and he has worked with the organisation for well over a dozen years in total.

Lionel Messi house and cars

READ ALSO: Lionel Messi house and cars

We would not be ourselves if we talked about someone’s net worth and did not mention their houses and cars. Leo needs to get the same treatment as everyone else. As we have said before, he does not tend to overshare on social media or in interviews about his personal life, but that does not mean that we know absolutely nothing about it.

house

Photo: youtube.com

For instance, we know that he has at least two houses in Barcelona and one back at home in Argentina. The first house we want to mention is the gorgeous three-story mansion in Castelldefels, the fancy Barcelona suburbs. It is surrounded by greenery on all sides and seems very secluded. It has a pool and a gym, so that the player can stay fit on his off days.

mansion

Photo: naija.ng

All things considered, it is not very fancy. On the outside, it stuns with its minimalistic design, while on the inside, it is all soft shades of white, beige and brown, and nothing looks particularly lavish. It is obvious that Messi prefers comfort to the opportunity to show off.

balll

Photo: tribuna.com

The same cannot be said about his other house, which is basically a definition of showing off. It can be found 22 miles away from Barcelona with the view of the Catalan Mountains. This ball-shaped masterpiece called One-Zero Eco House was designed by Luis Garrido, and every detail in it seems thought-out and deliberate.

1-0 house

Photo: heightline.com

For instance, the house is obviously shaped like a football, but did you notice that the surrounding area resembles a football field? Moreover, the entrance to the territory doubles both as the net and as the number 1, while the house itself can be interpreted as a 0, both things creating Leo’s famous number 10. This house looks out of this world, so major props to the architect for creating this masterpiece.

Lionel Messi cars

Photo: youtube.com

We have gushed about his real estate for quite a bit, so let’s talk about his cars for a second, as he has a lot of them. His garage is filled with luxurious cars that he either acquired himself or was given by sponsors. His most prized vehicles include Maserati GranTurismo MC Stradale, Maserati GranTurismo S, Lexus 4x4, Audi R8 Spyder, Audi Q7, Dodge Charger SRT8, Ferrari F430 Spider, along with many others. The man sure loves to travel in style.

A lot more can be said about the legendary footballer and his wealth. It seems like Leo has it all figured out, and his whole family can live without a care in the world even after he eventually retires. But until then, let’s enjoy his incredible talent on the field.

READ ALSO: How many goals has Messi scored this season?

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More