Liverpool set to battle 1 other Premier League club for the signature of Barcelona star this summer

- Colombia international Yerry Mina is wanted by Liverpool and Everton

- The defender was impressive for his country at the World Cup - scoring three goals before crashing out in the knockout stage

- He is however open to leaving the Spanish League side having failed to seal his spot in the team's starting eleven

Champions League finalists Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona defender Yerry Mina this summer.

The 23-year-old was impressive for Colombia during their reign at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

He scored three goals before his country crashed out of the competition at the round of 16 stage after losing 4-3 on penalties to England.

READ ALSO: Young die-hard Messi fan looses his life after trying to emulate his idol on the pitch

Mina is also said to be wanted by Everton, who have reportedly opened talks with Barca for the defender according to Mundo Deportivo.

Turkish Super League side Fenerbahce have offered the Spanish club side €30 million to sign the south American this week, but the defender favours a move to England.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

According to Tribal Football Everton are regarded as favourites for his signature, though for the moment he has insisted his priority is to stay with Barca.

Mina's uncle and agent, Jair Mina, insists no offers have been received.

PAY ATTENTION: Click on link to get World Cup fixtures on NAIJ.com

"We have no record of any offer, he has a contract with Barcelona and wants to stay," said Jair.

Earlier, NAIJ.com reported that Barcelona have announced the signing of defender Yerry Mina from Palmeiras for the remainder of the season and five more until June 30, 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Click on link to get World Cup fixtures on NAIJ.com

The club announced that the transfer costs €11.8 million and the release clause set at €100 million. Born on September 23, 1994 in Guachené, Caucas, Colòmbia, Mina arrives at the club in a bid to reinforce the central defensive positions.

Super Eagles Score 1:1 with DR Congo Team Simba in Port Harcourt - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng