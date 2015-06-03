Meet 27-year-old Zambian man who plans to sue his teachers for wasting his parents’ money (photo, video)

It is no longer news that some youths blame their being jobless on either the government or their school teachers because they feel deceived by them.

That was the case of a 27-year-old Zambian man, Robert Chikwanda, from Lusaka who plans to sue his school teachers for not teaching him things that would help him in the society.

Chikwanda reportedly shared a nine-minute video on social media to voice out his frustration. According to him, he disclosed that his teachers only wasted his parents’ money.

Zambian man Robert Chikwanda reveals plan to sue his teachers for wasting his parent’s money. Source: Zambia portal/YouTube

He said: “To all my teachers who taught me I’m taking you to court for robbing my parent’s money. You were busy teaching me rewrites in English, Starch, X + Y = 23 when none of the above is applying in society. In banks we don’t use rewrites. I feel you taught me things that you knew could not add value in society.”

It was further reported that the young man recently met with two of his lawyers who have agreed to help him deal with his ex-primary and secondary school teachers.

This is serious o!

Source: Naija.ng