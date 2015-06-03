New Equal Education leadership elected amid sexual harassment allegations

Equal Education (EE) staff and members will be taking a “well-deserved break” from Friday to July 16.

The organisation‚ geared at improving education in South Africa‚ elected their new leadership at their third National Congress on Thursday at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) in Johannesburg.

This comes after several senior leaders resigned due to allegations of sexual harassment.

The new leadership of the National Council is: Chairperson: Thabang Mabuza, Deputy Chairperson Equaliser: Siyanda Tyuthwana Deputy Chairperson Post-School Youth: Sindisa Monakali, General Secretary: Noncedo Madubedube and Deputy General Secretary: Tracey Malawana.

The congress adopted new resolutions for the new National Council up until 2021. These include that the National Council must ensure that EE members are “educated and can engage on issues such as race‚ patriarchy‚ gender‚ and sexual orientation both within the movement and in society”.

They also adopted to their organisation’s Constitution to have more accountability for elected leaders.