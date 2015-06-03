Former president Obasanjo finally resumes work at NOUN (photo)

- Olusegun Obasanjo finally got an office at the National Open University, Abeokuta study centre

- Obasanjo, a former president, attended to two final year students assigned to him

- He was appointed an academic counsel for the students of the institution

Nigeria’s former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has finally resumed as a facilitator and academic counsel for students of the National Open University (NOUN) which he established while in office.

Obasanjo started work on Thursday July 5, at the university’s study centre in Abeokuta,

He was pictured meeting with a two final-year undergraduate students of Christian Theology, Elijah Egehedi-Oke and Toriola Abigael, assigned to him by the university for supervision.

READ ALSO: Breaking: President Buhari meets with 3 APC governors

Obasanjo attending to two of the students assigned to him at the university. Credit: NAN

Obasanjo recently bagged a PhD on Christian Theology from the tertiary institution making him the first PhD holder from the university.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that Olusegun Obasanjo assumed office as a facilitator at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), as he inspected his office space at the Abeokuta Study Centre on Tuesday, July 3.

This was disclosed in a statement by the institution’s director, media and publicity, Ibrahim Sheme.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 new app

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof Abdalla Uba Adamu, had earlier appointed the former president as a facilitator after he bagged a PhD in Christian Theology in January from the institution.

Obasanjo vs Buhari: The Of Election 2019 | Naij.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng