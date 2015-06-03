The emergence of R-APC is a source of concern to us - Governor Yari declares

- Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara state says crisis is not unexpected in a party the size of APC

- He expresses the confidence that the new National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC will be able to resolve the crisis in the party

- APC spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, accuses members of the R-APC of trying to create discord in the party

Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara state has described the emergence of a splinter group named the Reformed All Progressive Congress (R-APC), from the ruling party as a source of concern for its governors.

Yari, who serves as the chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) however, stated that such party crisis was not unexpected in a party the size of APC where politicians jostle to advance their own interests, The Tribune reports.

He made the statement on Thursday, July 5, shortly after emerging from a meeting with his Jigawa and Kebbi counterparts, Abubakar Badaru and Atiku Bagudu, respectively, as well as minister of finance, Kemi Adeosun on the on the deadlock in Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC).

The Zamfara state governor, however, expressed confidence that the new National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC will be able to resolve the crisis.

Meanwhile, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has dissociated itself from a group claiming to be a faction of the party.

Bolaji Abdullahi, the spokesman of the party in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday, July 5, accused members of the Reformed APC (R-APC) of trying to create discord in the party having failed to scuttle the national convention of the ruling party, NAIJ.com reports.

Abdullahi said the party was currently investigating those parading themselves as leaders of the so called faction to ascertain their true membership status within the party.

Source: Naija.ng